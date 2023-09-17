Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Donkey scam in Karnataka; farmer loses Rs 9.45 lakh

    A complaint was filed in Chikkaballapur alleging a scam in which an individual was swindled of Rs 9.45 lakh with the promise of providing donkeys. The complainant, PV Ravindra, stated that Srinivasa Gowda deceived him by promising to supply donkeys in exchange for the money but failed to deliver.
     

    A complaint has been filed with the Patapallya police station in Chikkaballapur district's Bagepally taluk, alleging a scam in which an individual was swindled of Rs 9.45 lakh under the promise of providing him with donkeys.

    PV Ravindra, the owner of Godavari Farm House in Ramanupady village of Bagepally taluk, filed a complaint stating that a person named Srinivasa Gowda from Shenava Kurunad village near Mudipu in Ullal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district had deceived him by promising to supply donkeys in exchange for the substantial sum of Rs 9.45 lakh.

    Ravindra had learned about Srinivasa Gowda, who was featured in a TV program discussing the care and rearing of donkeys and cows. After contacting him over the phone in May, Srinivasa Gowda visited Ravindra's farmhouse. 

    During this visit, he collected an advance payment of Rs 9.45 lakh, promising to provide Halari donkeys of the Rajasthan breed. He assured Ravindra that the donkeys would be delivered within 15 days, each priced at approximately Rs 1 lakh, with a total transportation cost of Rs 11 lakh. However, he allegedly failed to fulfil this promise, which led him to give a complaint to the Police.

