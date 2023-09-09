Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress downplays BJP-JDS alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha Election

    In the midst of discussions surrounding the BJP-JDS alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, Congress leaders maintain their unwavering confidence in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed their trust in the people, emphasizing their success in implementing guarantee schemes and development projects, which have garnered significant public support. He is optimistic that this support will translate into votes in the upcoming polls.
     

    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 4:41 PM IST

    Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took a more light-hearted approach, offering his sarcastic "all the best" wishes to the alliance, regardless of whether it materializes or not. He expressed curiosity about the theories behind the alliance and what the future holds for it.
    The history of political alliances in Karnataka is a dynamic one, with leaders like Kumaraswamy and Ashok coming together in the past. 

    However, current dynamics are uncertain, with some leaders distancing themselves from potential alliances. Elder Deve Gowda reiterated his reluctance to align with the BJP, raising questions about the survival of parties formed on specific theories.

    In a surprising twist, Minister MB Patil suggested that the BJP-JDS alliance might actually work in favour of the Congress. He emphasized that Congress is prepared to contest the elections independently and predicted victory in at least 20 seats.

    With these varying perspectives, the Karnataka political landscape remains dynamic as the Lok Sabha elections draw closer. 

    The BJP continues to grapple with internal challenges, while Congress leaders remain confident in their connection with the people, regardless of the alliance between their opponents.

