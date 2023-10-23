Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Brutal honour killing in Bengaluru: Father hacks daughter for eloping with Dalit boy

    In Bengaluru, a 17-year-old girl was brutally murdered by her father after eloping with her Dalit lover. The tragic incident unfolded in Naganathpur, exposing the grim reality of honor killings in society, where love defying societal norms often leads to tragic consequences for young couples.
     

    Brutal honour killing in Bengaluru: Father hacks daughter for eloping with Dalit boy vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 1:44 PM IST

    A Shocking incident of honour killing has shaken Silicon City. A 17-year-old girl was brutally murdered by her father in Bengaluru. The tragic incident unfolded in Doctor Layout of Parappana Agrahara, Naganathpur. The young girl had eloped with her lover, a boy from the Dalit community, which reportedly infuriated her father.

    The heart-wrenching incident occurred on a Saturday, but it only came to light later. The father, aware of his daughter's romantic involvement, had previously sent her to her father-in-law Shanthakumar's residence in Naganathpur, Bangalore, to separate her from her lover. However, on the 14th of the month, she left home with the boy.

    Heartbreaking family tragedy in Bengaluru: Father murders daughter over intercaste relationship

    In response, the police launched a search operation and managed to locate her on the 20th. Subsequently, her parents arrived in Naganathpur. Tragically, they confronted their daughter and violently attacked her with a machete. Her mother and Shanthakumar, her father-in-law, were also harmed in the attack and have since been hospitalized.

    This deeply distressing incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistence of honour killings in society, where young couples often face tragic consequences for pursuing love against societal norms.

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 1:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Students free to dress however they want...' Karnataka Minister MC Sudhakar over allowing Hijab at govt exams vkp

    Students free to dress however they want...' Karnataka Minister MC Sudhakar over allowing Hijab at govt exams

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh arrested over allegedly wearing Tiger claw locket vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh arrested over Tiger claw locket

    Cultural extragavanza: World-famous Mysuru Dasara's Jamboo Savari set to steal limelight on Tuesday vkp

    Cultural extravaganza: World-famous Mysuru Dasara’s Jamboo Savari set to steal limelight on Tuesday

    Mysuru Dasara: Explosives detonate at Palace grounds, staff escape with minor injuries vkp

    Mysuru Dasara: Explosives detonate at Palace grounds, staff escape with minor injuries

    Bengaluru's iconic flat near 'Lazy Suzy cafe' at Indiranagar now occupied by tenant; Internet memes approval

    Bengaluru's iconic flat near 'Lazy Suzy cafe' at Indiranagar now occupied by tenant; Internet memes approval

    Recent Stories

    Explained Why Mumbai's air quality has significantly deteriorated and what is being done snt

    Explained: Why Mumbai's air quality has significantly deteriorated and what is being done

    Durga Puja 2023: Funiture and decor ideas for this festive season RKK

    Durga Puja 2023: Funiture and decor ideas for this festive season

    Rihanna to make 'musical comeback' after second pregnancy? details here vma

    Rihanna to make 'musical comeback' after second pregnancy? details here

    Vivo Y200 New mid range smartphone with amazing design launched Check specs price other details gcw

    Vivo Y200: New mid-range smartphone with amazing design launched; Check specs, price & other details

    Air India introduces non-stop flights between Bengaluru and Singapore

    Air India introduces non-stop flights between Bengaluru and Singapore

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon