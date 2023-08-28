Bengaluru: Police locate blind Husky within a week of its missing complaint

Bengaluru Police's swift action located a missing blind Husky, taken by an auto driver to a breeder due to its blindness. Police efforts led to reuniting the dog with its owner after a week of being missing.

The Bengaluru Police have successfully located a blind Husky, which had been missing for the past week. The swift action and efforts of the police led to the discovery of the dog in a house in Kaval Bairasandra. The dog was safely rescued and returned to its owner.

The dog, a blind husky, was reported missing from the house of Ramya in Shivajinagar on August 22. Being concerned over its blind state, Ramya filed a complaint at the local commercial police station. Also, she had appealed to Eastern Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bhimashankar Guled to find the missing dog.



International Dog Day: German Shepherd to Rottweiler, best dog breed for each zodiac sign

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation. This led them to the dog's location in a house in Kaval Bairasandra. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that an auto driver had taken the blind husky in an auto from Shivajinagar and later handed it over to a breeder. Unfortunately, due to its blindness, the dog was left on the street as it was considered of no use.



The curious case of declining stray dog population in Bengaluru

The efforts of the police resulted in the recovery of the missing husky. The dog was identified, and its ownership was verified. With this information, the police successfully reunited the dog with its owner, Ramya. She has expressed gratitude to the Police who acted swiftly on the complaint.

Ramya is very happy that she is back with her dog companion, who has been with her for the past 14 years. She has congratulated East Divisional DCP Dr Bheemashankar Guled, PSI Choudry, Prashant Naik and Hussain.