    Bengaluru: Netizens criticize BMTC conductor for sitting near female passenger, video goes viral (WATCH)

    A BMTC conductor sitting in a seat reserved for women sparked social media outrage after a video went viral. Netizens criticized the conductor and BMTC for inappropriate conduct, reigniting discussions on BMTC staff behaviour and previous controversies involving passenger treatment and misconduct.

    Bengaluru: Netizens criticize BMTC conductor for sitting near female passenger, video goes viral (WATCH)
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 5:26 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 5:26 PM IST

    A video showing a BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) conductor sitting on a seat reserved for women has sparked a social media outcry. The clip, which was shared on the Instagram account @nammabengaluroo, has quickly gained attention, with netizens expressing their displeasure at the conductor's behaviour and the lack of response from the woman involved.

    BMTC, which provides public transportation in Bangalore, has often faced scrutiny despite its reputation for offering commuter-friendly services. In all BMTC buses, a seat is specifically reserved for the conductor, and it is generally off-limits to passengers, even when the bus is overcrowded. Conductors are expected to vacate their designated seats while performing their duties. However, the viral video reveals a different story, as the conductor appears to be sitting on a seat meant for women.

    Bengaluru: On camera, BMTC bus mows down bikers, crashes into cars on busy road (WATCH)

    In the video, the woman seated next to the conductor did not react, nor did any passengers object. This conduct has led many social media users to call for action against both the conductor and the BMTC itself. The bus in question, as identified in the post, is registered under the number KA41 D2500, and Instagram users have tagged BMTC, urging them to take disciplinary measures.

    The incident has reignited conversations about the conduct of BMTC staff and their treatment of female passengers. The post mentioned that the woman conductor seemed relaxed in her seat, while the conductor sat beside her, causing discomfort among viewers who deemed it inappropriate.

    Bengaluru: BMTC employee commits suicide at Shantinagar office amid allegations of harassment by superiors

    Previous controversies

    This is not the first time BMTC conductors have come under the spotlight for their actions. A few months ago, a female passenger publicly criticized a Muslim conductor for wearing a cap associated with religious practices during work. The woman argued that wearing such symbols while serving in a government role was inappropriate. The conductor, without argument, removed his cap and placed it in his pocket. This incident, too, had sparked debates across social media platforms, with divided opinions on the matter.

    In another recent event, a video of a female passenger confronting a conductor for giving her a free ticket under the Shakti Yojana scheme and then disembarking before reaching her destination went viral. Additionally, there was an incident where a conductor was accused of tearing Shakti Yojana tickets for a commission. The conductor involved was later suspended.

