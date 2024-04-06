Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Massive 120-foot chariot falls during Madduramma fair in Anekal, no casualties reported (WATCH)

    A 120-foot-high chariot collapsed at the Madduramma fair near Bengaluru, causing concern among attendees. No casualties were reported. The incident occurred during the procession from Heilaligi to Huskur. The fair, held near the historic Huskur Madduramma temple, attracts devotees from surrounding villages who construct elaborate chariots. 

    Bengaluru: Massive 120-foot chariot falls during Madduramma fair in Anekal, no casualties reported (WATCH)
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

    A towering 120-foot-high chariot collapsed at the Madduramma fair in Huskoor, Anekal taluk, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. This has caused a stir among the festival attendees. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported despite the sheer size of the structure and the bustling fairground.

    The incident occurred as about 70 bullocks and tractors were hauling the chariot from Heilaligi in Anekal taluk to Huskur, where the annual Madduramma fair was in full swing. Eyewitnesses recounted the chaotic scene as the chariot lost control and toppled near Heelaligi village. This is not the first time such an incident has happened; a similar collapse occurred during the 2018 edition of the Madduramma fair.

    Mysuru Dasara: World famous Jamboo Savari commences with grand floral tribute

    Situated just 5 kilometres from Electronic City, Bengaluru, the temple of Huskur Madduramma boasts a rich history, reportedly built by the Chola kings. The Madduramma fair, which has been celebrated for centuries, draws devotees from far and wide, who bring offerings from over 10 surrounding villages to the temple in Huskur.

    Known locally as Kurju, the chariot procession encountered a mishap while being dragged from Heilaligi village to the Madduramma temple. Witnesses described the moment when the head of the chariot shook, causing it to lose balance and collapse to the left side. Fortunately, the prompt reaction of onlookers prevented any harm to nearby individuals.

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: 8 interesting facts about the 16 wheels chariot

    Legend has it that the original deity of the Madduramma temple in Huskur hails from Maddur in Mandya district. Devotees believe that the divine presence of Madduramma settled in one of Huskur's devout followers, leading to the construction of the temple during the Chola era. Over time, villagers united to renovate the ancient temple and erect new towers, marking the continuation of the revered tradition.

    The Madduramma fair, spanning five days and attracting attendees from villages such as Kodati, Harohalli, Singena Agrahara, Dodda Nagamangala, and Muttanallur, is renowned for its grandeur. Villagers showcase their devotion by constructing elaborate chariots, some reaching heights exceeding 100 feet and even rumoured to reach 150 to 200 feet. The construction process, involving wooden planks and colourful cloths, is a testament to the competitive spirit among villagers to build the tallest chariot, symbolizing their community's prestige.

     

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2024, 5:13 PM IST
