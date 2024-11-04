Bengaluru: Man injured after being shot with double-barrel gun during scuffle; Police launch manhunt

In Sidihosakote, Anekal Taluk, Sampangi suffered critical injuries after Chandrasekhar allegedly shot him with a double-barrel gun amid a dispute. The incident, triggered by a minor conflict, escalated rapidly. Police are actively searching for Chandrasekhar, who fled the scene.

In a shocking incident in Sidihosakote, located in Anekal Taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru, a man named Sampangi is battling life-threatening injuries after being shot with a double-barrel gun. The alleged shooter, identified as Chandrasekhar, reportedly fired the weapon during a tussle on Tuesday evening, leading to Sampangi's severe injuries.

According to witnesses, the conflict began over a minor issue and escalated quickly when Chandrasekhar, accompanied by his son Srinivas, allegedly confronted a man named Muniraju. As tensions grew, Muniraju’s brother, Sampangi, and his wife, Jayamma, tried to interfere, hoping to calm the situation. However, the fight took a dangerous turn when Chandrasekhar reportedly recovered a double-barrel gun from another house in the neighbourhood.



Waqf property dispute: AIMPLB urges govt to withdraw waqf amendment bill amid massive Muslim opposition

Chandrasekhar allegedly fired at Sampangi and Jayamma, striking Sampangi in the stomach and chest. Both sustained injuries, with Sampangi’s wounds deemed critical. Following the incident, Sampangi was initially taken to the Anekal Government Hospital for emergency treatment. Later, he was transferred to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, where doctors are providing further intensive care.

Local police officials from Anekal promptly visited the crime scene to gather evidence and are currently investigating the case. Law enforcement has launched a search operation to locate Chandrasekhar, who fled the area following the shooting. Authorities have registered an FIR and are prioritising the search for the accused, with intensified patrolling and checks in nearby areas.

Latest Videos