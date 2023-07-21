Bengaluru: Accusing of cheating, PES college student dies; mother demands justice

A 19-year-old college student studying at PES College, Bengaluru, committed suicide after being accused of copying in an exam. His mother claims he was mentally harassed by the examination squad, seeking justice with a campaign #justiceforadityaprabhu. College's statement differs, blaming the incident on the suspension from the exam.

Aditya Prabhu, who was studying B.Tech at Girinagar PES College, ended his life on July 17 by jumping off the 8th floor of the college. The statements given by the college staff and the mother of the victim are completely different. The 19-year-old's mother has appealed for justice for her son. On Instagram, she has started a campaign #justiceforadityaprabhu. She has directly accused the management of the PES University of her son’s death.

Background of the incident

According to the statement released to the media, by the college, "Aditya Prabhu was accused of copying in the exam, and he was suspended from the exam. He was made to sit in the staffroom, and he informed the parents about the matter. Therefore, he ended his life, being sad about the incident.”

However, Aditya Prabhu’s mother claimed, "I got a call from my son on July 17 at 11.45 am, where he had complained that the college staff was harassing him for copying in the exam. He said, 'I was unaware of the mobile phone in my pocket while writing the exam. When I became aware, I kept it on the bench and it was on aeroplane mode. The invigilator came to me and accused me of copying, just minutes before the exam got over."

"Later, the college staff asked him to come down to the college, reporting the incident. When he reached, there was nobody. They made him wait for an hour and the mentor came to meet me. When I enquired about my son, they said he had gone for a walk. I was startled and asked them to check the CCTV footage as Aditya never roamed around. The staff said he will come in sometime and made me sit quietly. Sometime later, the mentor ran off after receiving a call. There was an ambulance and the police at the other end of the college, I was screaming, worried about my son. I was told that my son was not alive for which I requested them to admit him to the hospital. They asked me to sign some papers and asked me to confirm if he was my son or not. On confirmation, they asked me to sign a paper and later, they handed over the body to me,’ she said.

"An ambulance came sometime later, along with the police. My family members came and they demanded an investigation into the incident. Later, even the forensic department came and the investigation went on until 7.30 pm. The other students in the exam hall said that the invigilator saw the mobile phone just 5 minutes before the exam got over. What was he doing during the remaining 2 hrs 55 minutes? He was supposed to follow the rules and not harass my son. After he was sent to the staff room, he was not supposed to be left unattended. They even delayed the process of admitting my son to the hospital," she added.