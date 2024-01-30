Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Imposters pose as GST officials and attempt robbery, get arrested in movie style!

    The K.R. Pura police, aided by vigilant gold shop employees, thwarted a robbery attempt by four inter-state criminals posing as GST officials at Mahalakshmi Jewelry shop. They arrested the culprits, seized ₹80 lakh worth of gold, and recovered the getaway car. One accomplice is still at large.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

    The K.R. Pura police station, along with vigilant gold shop employees, successfully intercepted and arrested four inter-state robbers who attempted to steal gold jewellery under the guise of Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials. The incident unfolded at Mahalakshmi Jewelry shop in Bhattarahalli RMS Colony, K.R. Pura.

    The arrested individuals include Sambat Kumar alias Sampath (55) from Kerala's Ernakulam district, Joshi (54) from Kerala's Thrissur district, Sandeep Sharma (48), and Avinash Kumar (27) from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. The police managed to seize gold ornaments worth ₹80 lakh, weighing 1.24 kg, along with the Innova Crysta car used in the crime. Another accomplice, Ravi, is currently at large, and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

    Bengaluru: Congress worker and Social Media influencer Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj faces allegations of job fraud

    The elaborate ruse involved the culprits posing as Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and GST officials from Chennai, claiming to inspect the hallmarks and GST compliance of gold jewellery at Mahalakshmi Jewelry shop. The shop's employees, trusting the impostors, assisted in loading the gold ornaments into bags, believing the inspection to be legitimate.

    Suspicions arose when the criminals, noticing a CCTV camera in the shop, requested the digital video recorder (DVR) while explaining the operation's secrecy. The miscreants then coerced the staff to unlock the DVR and provided a bag without specifying a code number.

    The pivotal moment occurred when the shop workers, becoming increasingly suspicious, were urged to visit the Chennai office. Following the miscreants, Hemraj, an employee, pursued the Innova Crysta car on a two-wheeler, initiating a cinematic-style chase.

    The apprehension reached its peak when, at the Skywalk of Santee Maidan in K.R. Pura, Hemraj managed to halt the car and confront the robbers. A scuffle ensued, leading to Hemraj's injury, but residents and police joined the pursuit, eventually capturing all four suspects.

    Police initiate night patrolling to crack drug smuggling inside trains in Bengaluru

    Notably, the criminals had equipped the Innova Crysta with a fake number plate in an attempt to conceal their identities. The absconding Ravi is believed to be the mastermind of the robbery, and further details may emerge upon his arrest.

    The police have registered a case at the K.R. Pura Police Station, and investigations are ongoing. The arrested individuals, particularly Sambat Kumar, have a history of involvement in robberies in Mandya and Kerala. The unfolding of events showcased the swift response of law enforcement, with Constable Nagaraj Tambarahalli of the 'Cobra' two-wheeler patrol vehicle playing a crucial role in apprehending the suspects.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
