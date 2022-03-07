ISL metaverse gets more extensive with 'Moments' collection

The ISL 2021-22 season nears its end. Meanwhile, its metaverse seems to be expanding every single day. It has grown more with its new 'Moments' collection.

The Indian Super League (ISL) has tied up with Terra Virtua, announcing the expansion of its metaverse. The verse will include new 'Moments' digital collectibles as the ongoing 2021-22 season prepares to enter the knockout stages. The 'Moments' will be launched in three phases, starting from March 7, including 11 team posters along with 44 videos of the top goals scored and goalkeeping moments, followed by 22 more videos on March 14 (defensive moments) and March 23 (2021-22 ISL trophy-winning moment).

Since its debut in November last year, more than 500,000 millennials translated their love for India's football stars from the pitch onto the metaverse through unique engagement in a bid to own and display an ISL digital collectible. ISL heroes Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna and Sahal Abdul Samad top the fan demand for player collectibles, while team collectibles, including Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC, continue to be most sought-after in the metaverse.

Speaking on the launch, ISL Spokesperson said, "Following the enthusiastic response to the Hero ISL digital collectibles series launched last year in partnership with Terra Virtua, we are now set to expand the metaverse. On the plate is the launch of our latest collection, ISL Moments, designed to close the gap between fans and their favourite teams and players. These collectibles promise to amp up the level of engagement for our fans as they immerse themselves in a rewarding and action-packed experience."

Terra Virtua, Chairman, Gary Bracey said, "It's been fantastic to collaborate with Hero ISL on this project. It's been an enormous success, and it's great to see so many fans engaging with sport in the metaverse. We've produced a huge variety of digital assets as part of the project, and the latest collection allows us to check-in mid-season, something that with physical collections would be significantly more challenging. We look forward to continuing to work with the Hero ISL and engaging with the next generation of football fans through digital collectibles."