Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL metaverse gets more extensive with 'Moments' collection

    The ISL 2021-22 season nears its end. Meanwhile, its metaverse seems to be expanding every single day. It has grown more with its new 'Moments' collection.

    Indian Super League, ISL metaverse gets more extensive with Moments collection-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 7, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    The Indian Super League (ISL) has tied up with Terra Virtua, announcing the expansion of its metaverse. The verse will include new 'Moments' digital collectibles as the ongoing 2021-22 season prepares to enter the knockout stages. The 'Moments' will be launched in three phases, starting from March 7, including 11 team posters along with 44 videos of the top goals scored and goalkeeping moments, followed by 22 more videos on March 14 (defensive moments) and March 23 (2021-22 ISL trophy-winning moment).

    Since its debut in November last year, more than 500,000 millennials translated their love for India's football stars from the pitch onto the metaverse through unique engagement in a bid to own and display an ISL digital collectible. ISL heroes Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna and Sahal Abdul Samad top the fan demand for player collectibles, while team collectibles, including Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC, continue to be most sought-after in the metaverse.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 109) - GOA AND KERALA DRAW IT OUT IN 8-GOAL THRILLER

    Speaking on the launch, ISL Spokesperson said, "Following the enthusiastic response to the Hero ISL digital collectibles series launched last year in partnership with Terra Virtua, we are now set to expand the metaverse. On the plate is the launch of our latest collection, ISL Moments, designed to close the gap between fans and their favourite teams and players. These collectibles promise to amp up the level of engagement for our fans as they immerse themselves in a rewarding and action-packed experience."

    Terra Virtua, Chairman, Gary Bracey said, "It's been fantastic to collaborate with Hero ISL on this project. It's been an enormous success, and it's great to see so many fans engaging with sport in the metaverse. We've produced a huge variety of digital assets as part of the project, and the latest collection allows us to check-in mid-season, something that with physical collections would be significantly more challenging. We look forward to continuing to work with the Hero ISL and engaging with the next generation of football fans through digital collectibles." 

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan re-signs Sandesh Jhingan after short spell in Croatia, HNK Sibenik-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan re-signs Sandesh Jhingan after short spell in Croatia

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Mario Rivera joins SC East Bengal (SCEB) as new head coach-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mario Rivera joins SC East Bengal as new head coach

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan ropes in Juan Ferrando as new head coach-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan ropes in Juan Ferrando as new head coach

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan releases Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach after 4-game winless streak-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan releases Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach after 4-game winless streak

    FSDL announces launch of esports platform eISL-ayh

    FSDL announces launch of esports platform eISL

    Recent Stories

    Radhe Shyam star Prabhas to quit Instagram? Here's what he said RCB

    Radhe Shyam star Prabhas to quit Instagram? Here's what he said

    Former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna sent to 7 day CBI custody gcw

    Former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna sent to 7-day CBI custody

    Kerala nurse, who chopped man into pieces, gets death penalty in Yemen - ADT

    Kerala nurse, who chopped man into pieces, gets death penalty in Yemen

    Sunil Gavaskar fails to recognise Shane Warne as greatest spinner; trolled on social media-ayh

    Gavaskar fails to recognise Warne as greatest spinner; trolled on social media

    Womens Day 2022 Here are 5 laws that Indian women must know drb

    Women's Day 2022: Here are 5 laws that Indian women must know

    Recent Videos

    Traumatic lived without food water Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv gcw

    'Traumatic, lived without food, water...' Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: ATK Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur FC - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs KBFC: I think FC Goa built a good team unit - Derrick Pereira after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think Goa built a good team unit - Pereira after Kerala draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Kerala: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore -KBFC's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109), FCG vs KBFC: FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC draw it out in 8-goal thriller-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109): Goa and Kerala draw it out in 8-goal thriller

    Video Icon