ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan ropes in Juan Ferrando as new head coach

Juan Ferrando stepped down as the manager of FC Goa on Monday morning. However, on Monday evening, it was announced that he would be now managing ATK Mohun Bagan.

Just days after sacking Antonio Lopez Habas as the head coach of ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB), the franchise has a new manager. Juan Ferrando has been roped in as the new head coach of the Kolkata-based franchise. The appointment came on Monday, just hours after Ferrando had stepped down as the manager of FC Goa (FCG).

“I would like to thank the owner of ATK Mohun Bagan, Mr Sanjiv Goenka, for trusting my work. I will give my 110% from day one so all fans can enjoy the best brand of football, and hopefully, we can celebrate together soon. Over time, I would like us to build our own DNA to make our style recognizable and help young Indian players give their best,” he said after joining ATKMB.

Ferrando has had nearly a decade-long career as a coach. He has managed six football clubs to date, with ATKMB being his seventh. Goa happens to be his first coaching stint in India, where he played 40 matches, with 14 wins and nine losses, along with a win percentage of 35.00%, besides helping the side win the Durand Cup. Overall, he has managed 199 games, winning 95 and losing 49, including a win percentage of 47.74%. To date, he has won four titles in his career, with a couple coming with Volos and one at Sheriff Tiraspol.

Earlier, Goa had expressed its displeasure after the Spaniard triggered his release clause. “We’re very disappointed to lose Juan. His decision to leave the club was rather unexpected and came as a surprise, particularly at this juncture of the season, where we are in the middle of the season,” Ravi Puskur (Goa’s Director of Football) had stated in a release.