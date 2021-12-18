ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan releases Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach after 4-game winless streak

Antonio Lopez Habas had been coaching ATK Mohun Bagan since last season. He has been associated with the ISL since 2014. He has coached four sides in the tournament to date.

In a significant development in Indian football, the Indian Super League (ISL) franchise ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) has released Antonio Lopez Habas as the head coach. His release comes after the side's four-game winless streak in the ongoing ISL season. ATKMB is currently placed sixth on the points table.

The development came on Saturday afternoon after ATKMB confirmed the story. It roped in assistant coach Manuel Cascallana as the interim coach. "ATKMB has released Antonio Habas as the Head Coach for ATK Mohun Bagan. Manuel Cascallana, who is currently the Assistant Coach, will be the interim Coach," ATKMB confirmed in a statement.

Habas began his ISL career with Atletico de Kolkata, helping it win a title. He moved to FC Pune City next season, where he stayed for a season and left. He returned to a revamped ATK for a season in 2019-20, winning the title before ATK merged with Mohun Bagan, while he retained his role as the head coach. As far as his numbers with ATKMB are concerned, he has played 32 matches, winning 17 and losing eight with a win percentage of 53.13%.