ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC go top of table after breezing past NorthEast United FC in 3-1 win; fans overjoyed

Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, and Jorge Diaz got their names on the scoresheet for Mumbai City FC, while Parthib Gogoi scored his first goal for NorthEast United FC during their ISL 2022-23 clash in Guwahati on Friday.

Mumbai City FC easily defeated NorthEast United FC 3-1 on Friday in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, moving them to the top of the standings. Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, and Jorge Diaz registered goals for the Islanders, while Parthib Gogoi scored his first goal for NorthEast United FC. In the 57th minute, the Highlanders' new acquisition Wilmar Jordan entered the game to make his debut, but they were already three goals down, and the striker could not make an impact.

The hosts made just one change, moving to a 4-3-3 shape, and replacing Emil Benny with Rochharzela. Lalengmawia Ralte was replaced in the midfield by Vinit Rai as the visitors made one other change.

In the 10th minute, a penalty was given to Mumbai City FC because Rochharzela had clipped Greg Stewart outside the penalty area. When the referee indicated the goal, Jahouh slammed it home to give the Islanders the lead.

The advantage did not endure long because Mehtab Singh's errant pass went straight to Romain Philippoteaux. Gogoi was played through on goal right away by the Frenchman, but the kid retained his calm and finished off the equaliser with style in the 17th minute.

The Islanders retook the lead in the 28th minute. Once more, Stewart was the creator as he whipped a ball from the right flank into the box. When the ball reached Bipin, he headed it in at the far post to give Mumbai City FC the lead.

The second half started with a two-goal lead created after thirty seconds. Bipin made his way down the left side and fired. Mirshad Michu parried the shot, but the Islanders' Diaz was in the right spot at the ideal moment to score.

Mumbai City FC had numerous chances to score more goals in the game's closing period, but they could not do so. In the game, the Islanders attempted 22 shots, of which 13 were successful.

Mumbai City FC now leads the ISL standings by two points over Hyderabad FC, who will play ATKMB on Saturday after the victory. To play FC Goa, the Islanders will travel back home on December 1. After seven games, NorthEast United FC is still at the bottom of the standings without a single point. The Highlanders' next match is against Odisha FC on December 2 in Bhubaneswar.

Key Stats:

- Greg Stewart kept 6 of his 8 shots on target and finished with 2 assists

- Mirshad Michu faced 13 shots and produced 10 saves in the match

- Ahmed Jahouh completed 84/101 passes, finishing with a pass accuracy of 83%

Here's a look at how Mumbai City FC fans reacted to this win on Twitter: