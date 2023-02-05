ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC coach Boothroyd delighted with win over NorthEast United FC

Jamshedpur FC registered their third win of the season in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) after beating NorthEast United FC 2-0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Aidy Boothroyd, the head coach of Jamshedpur FC, was thrilled to see his team pick up a crucial three points against NorthEast United FC in their most recent Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 match on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Also read: ISL 2022-23: Coach Des Buckingham pleased with Mumbai City FC's show against Hyderabad FC

Ritwik Das and Daniel Chima scored a goal in the first and second halves to give the away team the victory. With their third victory of the year, Jamshedpur FC has 12 points and is three points behind East Bengal FC in tenth place. Boothroyd noted that the game was challenging since both teams competed for pride.

“It was a difficult game for both the teams, both teams are playing for pride and everyone played with enthusiasm. In the end, we were the better team and deserved the three points. Overall, we are very happy with the result and at this stage of the season we just want to keep playing,” Boothroyd said in the official post-match press conference.

The Red Miners have struggled to keep clean sheets this season; this is only their second of the year. The head coach of Jamshedpur FC believes that maintaining a strong defence is crucial to winning championships.

“We kept a clean sheet which is very important because that is how you build championship teams. I am pleased with tonight’s game and pleased with the result but we have a lot of work to do,” he stated.

Jamshedpur FC's next home game will be against ATK Mohun Bagan with three games remaining. When discussing the areas where Jamshedpur FC can improve, Boothroyd believes that his team has to tighten up at the back and score more goals.

“We do not keep enough clean sheets. So tonight, is good for that. We create a lot of chances, but not convert them. We have had 15 shots in the last two games, so we've got to score more goals,” he added.

Also read: ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC look to continue charge for playoffs as ATK Mohun Bahan eye 3rd place