    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa look to foil former coach Ferrando’s plans as ATKMB aim to extend unbeaten run to 5 games

    Juan Ferrando returns to Fatorda to take on his former team as the Gaurs look for their first win against the Mariners in ISL 2022-23.

    football isl 2022-23 fc goa look to foil former coach ferrando plans as atkmb aim to extend unbeaten run to 5 games
    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 2:12 PM IST

    At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Sunday, a thrilling match between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan will decide three points and third place in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23. The Gaurs are trying to beat the Mariners for the first time in Hero ISL; thus, Juan Ferrando is going up against his old squad as he returns to Fatorda.

    In their most recent match, FC Goa lost to Kerala Blasters 3-1. Even if a few crucial players recovered in time for the game, the Gaurs suffered their second loss in as many games. Carlos Pena will use every effort to prevent back-to-back suffering losses for the first time since the conclusion of the last campaign.

    Marc Hernandez and Mohamed Fares Arnout, two defenders, are suitable for action. Saviour Gama, a left-back, was sent to the hospital after the most recent game and Sanson Pereira is expected to take his position. Alvaro Vazquez, who played up front, only managed one shot on goal the entire time.

    "None of us were happy after the last result. We had some chances to score first, but we committed mistakes. It was not our day," said Pena about FC Goa's last game. 

    "We have analysed it, and in the next game, we will try not to repeat those mistakes because the team has been very consistent till now. We were not our best version in the last game," he added.

    After losing to Chennaiyin FC on the season's opening day, ATK Mohun Bagan has not dropped a match since. The Mariners have drawn one of their previous four games and won three of their most recent four. In their most recent game against NorthEast United FC, Juan Ferrando's team scored the game-winning goal in the last seconds to clinch all three points.

    The game's decisive goal was scored by Subhasish Bose, who is anticipated to start. In defence, Pritam Kotal and Brendan Hamill have teamed up well behind Joni Kauko. Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, and Liston Colaco will speed down the flanks with their creative energy.

    Ferrando spoke about the difference between coaching FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan. He said, "The responsibility is the same when you are a head coach. Here [at ATK Mohun Bagan], there is a lot of pressure because everyone wants to win. But the role remains the same. I am responsible for the players, improving the club and finding solutions, just like at any other club."

    The two teams have faced each other four times in the Hero ISL. The Mariners have won three games, and one match ended in a draw. The Gaurs have never beaten ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL. The last time these two sides met, a Manvir Singh brace gave the Mariners a 2-0 victory.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2022, 2:12 PM IST
