    ISL 2022-23, Knockout 1: Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC guarantee mega encounter

    ISL 2022-23: The knockouts are here, as the opening game of the stage takes place on Friday between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters, while given the rivalry history between the two, it promises to be a mega encounter.

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, Knockout 1, BFC vs KBFC: Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC guarantee mega encounter-ayh
    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 9:45 AM IST

    The highly-anticipated latest knockout stage of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs will initiate at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, with former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) meeting arch-rivals and last season’s runner-up Kerala Blasters (KBFC). There will barely be any margin for error as the winner will reserve a semi-final berth versus former champion Mumbai City (MCFC while the season completes instantly for the losing side.

    After eight straight triumphs in the ISL league phase, BFC will get on to the pitch with velocity in its turn. The Blues dropped no points in the league stage during this calendar year and scripted a notable comeback to seal a playoff spot, a run which contained a conquest versus the Blasters.

    BFC met the Blasters at home in the ISL less than a month ago, where it harboured a one-goal charge, clinching all three points and a clean sheet. Sivasakthi Narayanan is in breathtaking form ahead of this meeting. The youngster has netted six goals this season, all of which have arrived in the previous eight contests.

    “We are playing confidently because we have been on a good run. We have beaten some outstanding teams and will go into this game with powerful spirits and good confidence, but no overconfidence. The performance against Kerala [Blasters] a few weeks ago was excellent, and it helped us get to where we are now. But, this is a different game, and the atmosphere will be electric,” said Grayson.

    KBFC will be desperate to bounce back with aplomb if they want to take something away from a venue that has never been a happy hunting ground for them. The Blasters come into this fixture after losing their last three ISL encounters. In their previous five league matches, the Blasters only won once.

    The Blasters have yielded all five away contests they have played this calendar year and are the playoff side with the shakiest scoring form ahead of the knockouts. They will have defender Marko Leskovic available for the subsequent meeting. Still, it’s at the other end where head coach Ivan Vukomanovic will be aiming for significant progress - and he suggested it hardly matters how the goals come.

    “It will be an interesting game. We had more possession in the last game against Bengaluru not long ago, but we lost the game in the end. We have to find out how to approach this game and how to win the game. We are in the knockout phase, and nobody will care what kind of football is played. Only the results will matter. We want to play the way we always play and want to be the dominant side,” said Vukomanovic.

    In 12 ISL engagements between the two teams, BFC has won only seven meetings, while Kerala Blasters (KBFC) has prevailed thrice. The Blasters are yet to triumph over the Blues in their backyard.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2023, 9:45 AM IST
