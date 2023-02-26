ISL 2022-23: Stage set for captivating finish as Kerala Blasters entertain Hyderabad FC to cover lost ground

ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC have made the playoffs. Nevertheless, the two will square off in their final league engagement, as the former aims to cover lost ground.

Kerala Blasters (KBFC) has learnt about its top-four chances after the result of the Kolkata Derby on Saturday. Still, it will be looking to culminate a two-game losing streak when it takes on defending champion Hyderabad FC (HFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday in the 2022-23 Indian Super League’s (ISL’s) final game before the playoffs. HFC has established its second place, while the Blasters remain fifth.

KBFC is heading into the match after upsets versus former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) and ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB). If a top-four option opens up, it will rely on its emotional home support to get it over the line. The Blasters have bested seven in nine home fixtures this season and yielded a couple. If they beat HFC, they will end the league stage with the finest home record this season. After failing versus former champion Mumbai City (MCFC) at Kochi in October, they have succeeded in six successive meetings at home.

CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

“Playing in Kochi is something special. From the first moment, warming up and getting out of the tunnel for the game means a lot to all of us. We’ll get that kind of motivation tomorrow as well,. We want to be a strong unit and show there’s a reason we’re unbeaten for a long time at home. We face a strong team, our opponents from last season’s finals. They are, with reason, in the playoffs for a second year in a row, and we’ll have to be at our best if we want to get the points and enter the playoffs with a good mindset,” said KBFC head coach Vukomanovic.

HFC has lost a couple out of its final three ties. In iits previous game, the defending champion lost in its backyard versus Jamshedpur FC (JFC), with a laboriously spun squad. However, the Blasters’ star home record could be approximated by HFC's excellent away record this season. In nine away encounters, the defending champion has only lost twice.

ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - ATK MOHUN BAGAN COMPLETES ANOTHER DERBY DOUBLE OVER EAST BENGAL, ASSURES 3RD SPOT

Head coach Manolo Marquez mentioned that he will field a more familiar XI ahead of the match and envisions the Blasters playing their strongest line-up. “If you remember last season, they were fifth in their [KBFC's] last game. And when they were losing 4-2 against FC Goa, the coach put in players [who were on] three yellow cards [to try and win]. Then the score was 4-4," Marquez said.

"So, if they [KBFC] need to win, they will play [strongly] at home, but even if, at maximum, they can finish fifth, they want to win. Ivan is a winner in these situations, and I’m sure he will want to win in front of the Kerala fans. I think they will play with their main team,” HFC manager Marquez added. The two teams have encountered eight times in the ISL and succeeded four times each, with the previous five meetings being close affairs, totalling nine goals.