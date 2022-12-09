Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC rises to the top again after comfortable East Bengal conquest

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC had a satisfactory performance against East Bengal at home on Friday, notching a comfortable 2-0 triumph. Consequently, the defending champion has reclaimed its top spot.

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, HFC vs EBFC: Hyderabad FC rises to the top again after comfortable East Bengal conquest-ayh
    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

    Defending champion Hyderabad FC (HFC) kept its unbeaten record versus East Bengal (EBFC) unchanged after a 2-0 win in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Mohammad Yasir scored the match's opening goal in the 38th minute before substitute Javier Siverio piled the pressure in the 85th. HFC fielded the same XI that won last week against former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC). EBFC was forced into making a change that saw Sarthak Golui miss out with a foot injury while Ankit Mukherjee replaced him.

    Thongkhosiem Haokip nearly gave EBFC an excellent start. Inside the opening minute, Naorem Singh whipped a ball from the left into Haokip, who had made a clever unmarked run into the box. The striker tried his best to bring it down, but the delivery was a trace too grave, coming off the tip of Haokip’s boot and going out of play.

    An all-Indian combination led to the match's opening goal, which came eight minutes past the half-hour mark. Hitesh Sharma flicked on a long throw inside the box by Akash Mishra before falling towards Yasir. The winger took it on his chest before detonating it into the top-left corner with a breathtaking volley.

    Ten minutes into the subsequent half, HFC had a prospect to double its lead when Mishra was left unmarked in the box during a corner. The full-back’s glancing header darted across the goal and went out for a goal kick. In the 73rd, Narzary cut into the box from the left, pulling it back for substitute Borja Herrera. The Spaniard’s measure drifted over the bar.

    Minutes after Herrera was denied a goal by a majestic double save from Kamaljit Singh, Javier Siverio swooped on Herrera’s low cross from the left. The young Spanish striker slid before Kamaljit and swabbed the ball past him to double the host’s lead and seal the three points.

    The success lifts HFC back up into the top place, a point clear of former champion Mumbai City (MCFC), which does not have a game this Matchweek. The defending champion will get a break during the next Matchweek before visiting former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) on December 23. EBFC remains at eighth, a point behind former two-time champion CFC. The Torch Bearers will travel back home to host MCFC on December 16.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2022, 10:38 PM IST
