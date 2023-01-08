'Zeher de doge tab?': Akhilesh Yadav refuses tea offered at UP Police headquarters

In a video that is now viral on social media shows SP chief saying that he will not drink tea at the headquarters and asked one of his party workers to bring tea from outside the premises.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday (January 8) reached the police headquarters in Lucknow and turned down the tea offered by police personnel saying that they might intoxicate him with poison.

"I will not drink the tea here. We will bring ours (tea), will take your cup. What if you poison me? I don't trust. I will get it from outside," Yadav told police.

On Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav had reached the DGP headquarters unannounced to protest the arrest of the media handler of the party`s Twitter account, Manish Jagan Agarwal, from Hazratganj. The former UP CM was accompanied by party workers who staged a protest against the arrest at the DGP headquarters.

The party's media handler was arrested on Sunday morning after three cases were registered against him at Hazratganj police station for allegedly making objectionable remarks on Twitter through the party`s social media handle.

SP workers came face-to-face with police as they protested outside the Police Headquarters in Lucknow over the arrest of Agarwal.

In a tweet, the SP said, "Arrest of Samajwadi Party worker, Manish Jagan Agarwal, by Lucknow Police is condemnable and shameful! Police should release him immediately."