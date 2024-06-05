World Environment Day: PM Modi lauds India's increased forest cover, urges people to make 'planet better'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (June 05) launched the 'Plant 4 Mother' campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day and urged everyone to plant a tree as a tribute to Mother Nature.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (June 05) on World Environment Day launched a campaign 'Plant 4 Mother' to plant a tree in the days to come as a tribute to mother nature. PM Modi said that he planted a tree in line with his commitment to protecting Mother Nature.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Today, on World Environment Day, delight to start a campaign, #एक_पेड़_माँ _के_नाम. I call upon everyone, in India and around the world, to plant a tree in the coming days as a tribute to your mother. Do share a picture of you doing so using #Plant4Mother or #एक_पेड़_माँ _के_नाम."

He said, "This morning, I planted a tree in line with our commitment to protecting Mother Nature and making sustainable lifestyle choices. I urge you all to also contribute to making our planet better."

Recalling India's effort for sustainable development, PM Modi said, "It would make you all very happy that in the last decade, India has undertaken numerous collective efforts which have led to increased forest cover across the nation. This is great for our quest towards sustainable development. It is also commendable how local communities have risen to the occasion and taken the lead in this."

The origins of World Environment Day trace back to 1972 when the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment took place in Stockholm, Sweden, sparking crucial discussions on environmental protection. This event led to the establishment of World Environment Day, first celebrated officially in 1973 on June 5th. Since then, this date has been commemorated annually to raise awareness and promote action for environmental conservation.



