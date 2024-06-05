Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    World Environment Day: PM Modi lauds India's increased forest cover, urges people to make 'planet better'

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (June 05) launched the 'Plant 4 Mother' campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day and urged everyone to plant a tree as a tribute to Mother Nature. 

    World Environment Day: PM Modi lauds India's increased forest cover, urges people to make 'planet better' anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (June 05) on World Environment Day launched a campaign 'Plant 4 Mother' to plant a tree in the days to come as a tribute to mother nature. PM Modi said that he planted a tree in line with his commitment to protecting Mother Nature. 

    Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Today, on World Environment Day, delight to start a campaign, #एक_पेड़_माँ _के_नाम. I call upon everyone, in India and around the world, to plant a tree in the coming days as a tribute to your mother. Do share a picture of you doing so using #Plant4Mother or #एक_पेड़_माँ _के_नाम."

    He said, "This morning, I planted a tree in line with our commitment to protecting Mother Nature and making sustainable lifestyle choices. I urge you all to also contribute to making our planet better."

    Recalling India's effort for sustainable development, PM Modi said, "It would make you all very happy that in the last decade, India has undertaken numerous collective efforts which have led to increased forest cover across the nation. This is great for our quest towards sustainable development. It is also commendable how local communities have risen to the occasion and taken the lead in this."

    The origins of World Environment Day trace back to 1972 when the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment took place in Stockholm, Sweden, sparking crucial discussions on environmental protection. This event led to the establishment of World Environment Day, first celebrated officially in 1973 on June 5th. Since then, this date has been commemorated annually to raise awareness and promote action for environmental conservation.
     

     

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 1:16 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Major fire breaks out at eye hospital in Lajpat Nagar; check details AJR

    Delhi: Major fire breaks out at eye hospital in Lajpat Nagar; check details

    PM Modi likely to take oath for third time on June 8 after NDA's LS polls victory vkp

    BREAKING: PM Modi likely to take oath for third time on June 8 after NDA's LS polls victory

    Badhaai ho Israel PM congratulates PM Modi on historic 3rd term, hopes ties with India surge 'new heights' snt

    'Badhaai ho': Israel PM congratulates PM Modi on historic 3rd term, hopes ties with India surge 'new heights'

    Panic on Air Canada flight following bomb threat email; no danger found AJR

    Panic on Air Canada flight following bomb threat email; no danger found

    'It's a divine victory in Thrissur...' BJP's Suresh Gopi tells Asianet News after opening account in Kerala in Lok Sabha Election 2024 anr

    'It's a divine victory in Thrissur...' BJP's Suresh Gopi tells Asianet News after opening account in Kerala

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Major fire breaks out at eye hospital in Lajpat Nagar; check details AJR

    Delhi: Major fire breaks out at eye hospital in Lajpat Nagar; check details

    Dhirubhai Ambani School: Uniform by Manish Malhotra, prayer lyrics by Javed Akhtar RKK

    Did you know Manish Malhotra made Dhirubhai Ambani School's uniform?

    PM Modi likely to take oath for third time on June 8 after NDA's LS polls victory vkp

    BREAKING: PM Modi likely to take oath for third time on June 8 after NDA's LS polls victory

    Amethi Election Result 2024 Mouni Roy supports BJP Smriti Irani after losing to Congress Kishori Lal RBA

    Amethi Election Result 2024: Mouni Roy supports BJP's Smriti Irani after losing to Congress' Kishori Lal

    Badhaai ho Israel PM congratulates PM Modi on historic 3rd term, hopes ties with India surge 'new heights' snt

    'Badhaai ho': Israel PM congratulates PM Modi on historic 3rd term, hopes ties with India surge 'new heights'

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon