Woman doctor revives elderly man who suffered heart attack at Delhi airport in 5 minutes | WATCH viral video

A woman doctor recently revived and saved the life of an elderly man after he suffered a heart attack at the Delhi Airport. Social media users are applauding the woman's efforts and promptness after the incident's footage went viral. Amid a throng of witnesses, the video shows the female doctor, who just so happened to be in Terminal 2 of the airport, pumping the sick man's chest. As per the visuals, the doctor revived the patient in 5 minutes and kept motivating him till he regained consciousness. Later the man was given medical treatment by the airport authorities.

"Today at T2 Delhi Airport, a gentleman in his late 60s had a heart attack in the food court area. This lady doctor revived him in 5 mins. Super proud of Indian doctors. Please share this so that she can be acknowledged," Rishi Bagree wrote while sharing the clip.

Last year, an Indian doctor revived a patient who suffered a massive heart attack twice on a UK-India flight. As per reports, the heart of the man stopped twice and the doctor had to battle for hours to save his life. The physician, Vishwaraj Vemala, saved the life of the 43-year-old man on the tragic trip using just oxygen and an automatic external defibrillator. He allegedly then asked other passengers if they had any equipment that may help him, and in the end, he was able to save the man's life.

