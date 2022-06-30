Eknath Shinde to take oath as CM, Fadnavis to stay out of the government | Top updates

After a tumultuous week in which Uddhav Thackeray resigned after losing the majority of MLAs in his Shiv Sena in a mutiny, the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is expected to return as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra yesterday, just after the Supreme Court declared that he must establish his majority.

After a tumultuous week in which Uddhav Thackeray resigned after losing the majority of MLAs in his Shiv Sena in a mutiny, the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is expected to return as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra yesterday, just after the Supreme Court declared that he must establish his majority.

After the mutiny in three BJP-ruled states, the Shiv Sena head was left with only 13 MLAs. Shinde and a handful of insurgents arrived in Surat, Gujarat, in luxurious buses. They were taken to Guwahati, Assam, on chartered planes. They arrived in Goa last night to prepare for a probable strength test.

Here are top updates:

"Eknath Shinde to be the Maharashtra Chief Minister, oath ceremony to be held at 7.30pm today," BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announces in a joint press conference with Shinde

After the swearing-in ceremony today, we will have a cabinet expansion and Shiv Sena and BJP leaders will take the oath. I will stay out of the government: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Eknath Shinde & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari & stake claim to form the government

According to reports, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra today, with the oath taking ceremony taking place today.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel leader Eknath Shinde reaches Raj Bhawan

Eknath Shinde meets BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's residence.

According to sources, Devendra Fadnavis is being considered for the CM post, with Eknath Shinde as his deputy, while 12 ministerial berths are expected to go to MLAs from the rebel Shiv Sena camp, even as BJP leaders Fadnavis and CT Ravi met behind closed doors to discuss the future course of action.

According to sources, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis have sought an appointment with Maharashtra Governor.

Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde landed at Mumbai airport from Goa

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde are likely to meet Governor today & stake claim to form government, according to ANI sources

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will decide the oath-taking date. It is the prerogative of the Governor to give him that date. Our negotiations have already started and we will form a govt: Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde camp

"If there will be a swearing-in ceremony tomorrow, then we will go tomorrow (to Mumbai)," says rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar

A meeting of the BJP core committee is underway at Sagar Bungalow, residence of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra BJP in-charge CT Ravi, party leaders Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Praveen Darekar and others present.

There has been no discussion with BJP about who and how many ministerial posts will be there, it will happen soon. Until then, please don't believe the ministerial lists and rumors about it: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde

"I feel that he (Uddhav Thackeray) should've faced trust vote but he gave his farewell speech at the end of Cabinet meeting itself. Uddhav Thackeray is a sensitive person with simple nature. He did not like a few things, so he resigned," said Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat

In response to a query on the BJP's future measures as the single largest party in Maharashtra's legislative assembly, Patil stated, "The next steps would be chosen by Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde." He also stated that BJP workers should "exercise restraint in triumph."

After presenting his resignation as Maharashtra Chief Minister to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Uddhav Thackeray performed prayers at Khandoba temple with sons Aaditya and Tejas.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray resigns to fate, steps down from Maharashtra CM's post

​​​​​

Thackeray's resignation only minutes after the Supreme Court denied a stay on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's directive to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration to hold a floor test in the legislature on Thursday morning.

At 11:44 p.m., Thackeray met with Governor Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. When his convoy arrived at the Raj Bhavan, Shiv Sena workers yelled slogans. Thackeray later drove back to his suburban Bandra home, 'Matoshree.' Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari accepted Uddhav Thackeray's resignation on Wednesday. Koshyari has asked Thackeray to serve as CM until a replacement is found.

Also Read: Setback for Uddhav Thackeray, SC refuses stay on floor test

Earlier on Wednesday night, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said he will share the details of further developments tomorrow (Thursday). He met with BJP legislators. The key meeting comes just hours after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister. With Uddhav's resignation, the ground is set for Fadnavis to reclaim his position as chief minister.

Shiv Sena rebels have arrived at Goa's Dabolim airport. They landed at Dabolim airport on a chartered jet and took private buses to a five-star hotel in Dona Paula, near Panaji. According to airport sources, the chartered jet arrived at the airport around 9.45 a.m., according to PTI.

The BJP has 106 MLAs in the House of 287 (the overall strength of 288 was reduced after the death of a Sena MLA last month). Before the Sena rebellion, the MVA had 152 members: Sena (55), NCP (53), and Congress (44). The remaining 29 are made up of smaller parties and independents known as the Others.

If the BJP is to establish the government, it would need the backing of 144 legislators. The BJP, which has 106 members, would need 38 more MLAs to achieve the halfway point. Shinde's camp has 39 MLAs.

Also Read: I was betrayed by my own: Maharashtra CM Thackeray tells cabinet colleagues