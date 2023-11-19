WATCH: PM Modi, Australia's Deputy PM hand over ODI World Cup 2023 trophy to Cummins & Co.

India's aspirations for a third World Cup title were shattered after an unexplained collapse led to a six-wicket defeat against a relentless Australia on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, casting a pall of gloom over the cricket-enthused nation.

India's formidable ODI World Cup 2023 campaign came to an abrupt end as Australia thwarted the ambitions of a golden generation of Indian cricketers, preventing them from securing the coveted silverware in the final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Exemplifying meticulous planning and ruthless execution, Australia showcased their prowess by successfully chasing a target of 241 in just 43 overs. Travis Head, with an exceptional innings of 137 off 120 balls, once again emerged as India's nemesis in this high-stakes encounter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles, who attended the grand finale in the last hour of the match, handed over the glittering ODI World Cup 2023 trophy to Australian skipper Pat Cummins. The two leaders arrived separately at Ahmedabad airport on Sunday evening for the much-anticipated final.

Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, Australian skipper Pat Cummins had confidently asserted that there is "nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent." True to his words, as Australia advanced towards victory, a pin-drop silence enveloped the atmosphere.

The vast Narendra Modi Stadium, envisioned to be the new 'Theatre of Dreams' for an optimistic Indian cricket team, now bore witness to many shattered hearts scattered across its expanse. The indomitable trio of skipper Rohit Sharma, the once-in-a-generation talent, all-rounder par excellence Ravindra Jadeja, and the artist named Mohammed Shami, perhaps faced their final and arguably best opportunity to secure a 50-over World Cup victory.

For Rahul Dravid, who invested two years in shaping a formidable ODI unit, the dream of adding that elusive silverware to his cabinet might remain unfulfilled. Motera, immersed in an 'Ocean of Blue' in anticipation of the World Cup trophy, witnessed the disappointment of India saving their least impressive performance for the final, managing a below-par score of 240 in 50 overs, marking an end to their 10 consecutive emphatic wins.

