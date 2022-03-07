Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: With polls projecting hung assembly, BJP, Congress may woo independents

    The exit polls show BJP will be the single largest party but the possibility of a hung assembly remains the same.

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 With polls projecting hung assembly, BJP and Congress may woo independents drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 7, 2022, 9:25 PM IST

    The Himalayan state of Uttarakhand went into the polls on February 14 and locked the fate of 632 candidates. The elections were contested on 70 legislative assembly seats in the single-phase elections as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were the major contenders.

    As soon as the predictions by the exit polls started coming in, pollsters suggested a tough fight between Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP and Harish Rawat’s Congress while others predicted in favour of BJP.

    However, looking at the predictions made by most pollsters, BJP will come forward as the single-largest party with an average seat share of 34 to 37 seats while Congress looms between 31 to 33 seats. Given that the halfway number to winning is the elections is 36 seats, it will be difficult for BJP to form its government.

    ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Exit Poll 2022 LIVE: Pollsters give BJP maximum average seat share; yet far from magic number

    Similarly, Congress is also a little far off from the magic number of 36, needed to form the government. Meaning, Uttarakhand will most likely be looking at a hung assembly.

    Now that both the parties have been predicted to not cross the 36-seats mark and a situation of hung assembly arises, the weightage to form the government lays largely on independent candidates.

    Both the political parties, particular BJP, will try to woo the independent candidates in order to form the government. And if that happens, the chances of BJP registering its win will be higher, taking the kind of expert that BJP is in horse-trading.

    ALSO READ: Goa Election 2022: Show is not over yet; the numbers game is on

    Uttarakhand, which has seen at least 11 Chief Ministers since the hilly region was declared as a separate seat, has a trend that its people follow during elections. In all these years, Uttarakhand has never witnessed a party coming to power to two successive terms. However, if BJP manages to win this election, it will be successful in breaking the trend.

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 With polls projecting hung assembly, BJP and Congress may woo independents drb

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2022, 9:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa Election 2022 Exit Polls: TMC's Saket Gokhale takes a jibe at BJP's projected win

    Goa Election 2022 Exit Polls: TMC's Saket Gokhale takes a jibe at BJP's projected win

    Goa Election 2022 Exit Poll Show is not over yet; the numbers game is on

    Goa Election 2022: Show is not over yet; the numbers game is on

    Punjab Election 2022 Exit Polls Wait for 3 more days situation will be clear say Congress leaders gcw

    Punjab Election 2022 Exit Polls: 'Wait for 3 more days, situation will be clear,' say Congress leaders

    Manipur Election Exit Polls 2022: Pollsters predict clean sweep for BJP, Congress second-dnm

    Manipur Election Exit Polls 2022: Pollsters predict clean sweep for BJP, Congress second

    Exit Poll 2022: Political leaders reactions, here's what they have to say - ADT

    Exit Poll 2022: Political leaders reactions, here's what they have to say

    Recent Stories

    Goa Election 2022 Exit Polls: TMC's Saket Gokhale takes a jibe at BJP's projected win

    Goa Election 2022 Exit Polls: TMC's Saket Gokhale takes a jibe at BJP's projected win

    Goa Election 2022 Exit Poll Show is not over yet; the numbers game is on

    Goa Election 2022: Show is not over yet; the numbers game is on

    Punjab Election 2022 Exit Polls Wait for 3 more days situation will be clear say Congress leaders gcw

    Punjab Election 2022 Exit Polls: 'Wait for 3 more days, situation will be clear,' say Congress leaders

    Manipur Election Exit Polls 2022: Pollsters predict clean sweep for BJP, Congress second-dnm

    Manipur Election Exit Polls 2022: Pollsters predict clean sweep for BJP, Congress second

    Exit Poll 2022: Political leaders reactions, here's what they have to say - ADT

    Exit Poll 2022: Political leaders reactions, here's what they have to say

    Recent Videos

    Traumatic lived without food water Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv gcw

    'Traumatic, lived without food, water...' Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: ATK Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur FC - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs KBFC: I think FC Goa built a good team unit - Derrick Pereira after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think Goa built a good team unit - Pereira after Kerala draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Kerala: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore -KBFC's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109), FCG vs KBFC: FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC draw it out in 8-goal thriller-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109): Goa and Kerala draw it out in 8-goal thriller

    Video Icon