Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Byju's founder pledges Bengaluru homes to pay salaries to his 15,000 employees amid cash crunch

    Byju Raveendran, the founder of Byju's, has reportedly pledged his family's residence in Bengaluru and an under-construction villa in Epsilon as collateral to secure a $12 million loan, aiming to cover employee salaries.

    Byjus founder pledges Bengaluru homes to pay salaries to his 15,000 employees amid cash crunch snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 9:05 PM IST

    Byju Raveendran, the founder of the prominent Indian edtech firm Byju’s, has reportedly pledged both his residence and the homes owned by his family members to generate funds for compensating employees amidst the company's financial challenges, as per a Bloomberg report quoting sources familiar with the situation. The family's two residences in Bengaluru, along with Raveendran's under-construction villa in Epsilon—a luxurious gated community in the city—have been put forth as collateral to secure a $12 million loan, said the sources, who preferred to remain anonymous as this information is not yet public.

    The startup utilized the raised capital to disburse salaries to 15,000 employees at Byju’s parent company, Think & Learn Pvt, this Monday, according to the reports. In a concerted effort to stabilize the company and alleviate financial strains, the founder has been actively pursuing various strategies. Once positioned as India’s most valuable tech startup, the company is currently in the process of selling its US-based children's digital reading platform for approximately $400 million. Simultaneously, it is entangled in a legal dispute with creditors regarding a missed interest payment on a $1.2 billion term loan.

    Also read: General conditions cannot be relaxed to increase Kerala's credit limit, says Nirmala Sitharaman

    Once valued at nearly $5 billion, Raveendran has accrued personal debts amounting to approximately $400 million by leveraging all his shares in the parent company, as per the sources. Additionally, he reinvested the $800 million obtained from share sales over the past few years back into the company, leaving him financially strained, they added.

    In its recent financial disclosure, Byju’s reported its first results in years, revealing a slight narrowing of losses at Think & Learn amid a surge in business during the pandemic. The startup also confirmed that an Indian federal agency has concluded an investigation into its overseas fundraising, stating that any potential penalties are anticipated to be nominal.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 9:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Powering Gaganyaan Mission with Space Capsule Simulator

    Powering Gaganyaan Mission with Space Capsule Simulator

    Cyclone Michaung impact: Here's a look at Tamil Nadu's safety directives for residents AJR

    Cyclone Michaung impact: Here's a look at Tamil Nadu's safety directives for residents

    RV College of Engineering osts AICTE-ATAL Sponsored Faculty Development Program on SoC Design

    RV College of Engineering osts AICTE-ATAL Sponsored Faculty Development Program on SoC Design

    Winter Session of Parliament: Bill to establish central tribal university in Telangana introduced in Lok Sabha AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament: Bill to establish central tribal university in Telangana introduced in Lok Sabha

    Main Kashmiri aur mera desh Hindustan Young Kashmiri rappers take the nation by storm

    'Main Kashmiri aur mera desh Hindustan...' Young Kashmiri rappers take the nation by storm (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Spotted Kareena Kapoor to Bobby Deol; celebs exude glamour SHG

    Spotted: Kareena Kapoor to Bobby Deol; celebs exude glamour

    Powering Gaganyaan Mission with Space Capsule Simulator

    Powering Gaganyaan Mission with Space Capsule Simulator

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's vacation photos accidently displayed at actor Nani's promotional event

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's vacation photos accidently displayed at actor Nani's promotional event

    Mrunal Thakur's latest saree ensemble sets the perfect tone for this season's wedding attire - Photos SHG

    Mrunal Thakur's latest saree ensemble sets the perfect tone for this season's wedding attire - Photos

    Cyclone Michaung impact: Here's a look at Tamil Nadu's safety directives for residents AJR

    Cyclone Michaung impact: Here's a look at Tamil Nadu's safety directives for residents

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon