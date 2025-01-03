Two injured in self-immolation attempt during protests in Pithampur over Union Carbide waste disposal (WATCH)

Protests in Pithampur turn violent as two men attempt self-immolation, injuring themselves, amid demonstrations against the incineration of toxic waste from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal.

Indore: Protests against the incineration of 337 metric tons of toxic waste from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal turned violent in Pithampur, with two men, Raju Patel and Rajkumar Raghuvanshi, seriously injuring themselves in a self-immolation attempt. The incident occurred on Friday morning, amidst a wave of protests that erupted after the toxic waste arrived at the Pithampur Industrial Waste Management Pvt Ltd facility on Wednesday.

Also Read: 'No CM face, real issue': Kejriwal replies to PM Modi's jab, lists 'AAPda' in BJP (WATCH)

"Raju Patel and Rajkumar Raghuvanshi attempted self-immolation by dousing themselves in petrol. They were immediately rushed to a community health centre for first aid and later transferred to a private hospital in Indore for further treatment," said Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh.

The protests, which drew hundreds of demonstrators, were sparked by concerns over the potential environmental and health impacts of incinerating the hazardous waste. Local residents and activists have strongly opposed the disposal plan, citing fears of pollution and harm to the community.

Authorities struggled to manage the crowd, with stones being pelted and mild force being used to restore order. Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh appealed for calm, urging protesters not to take the law into their own hands. He assured that the government would listen to concerns and provide information before making any decisions.

District Collector Priyank Mishra also urged protesters to communicate peacefully with the administration, emphasizing that the state government was taking the issue seriously and would not compromise on law and order.

"Today, a gathering took place at Pithampur Bus Stand where protests were held, leading to a disruption of law and order. I appeal to everyone not to take the law into their own hands. This action is being carried out by the state govt under the directives of the court and with utmost seriousness. Everyone’s concerns will be heard, and any further steps will only be taken after providing complete information to all. Under no circumstances should law and order be compromised. If required, strict decisions will be taken. Therefore, I urge you to communicate with the administration in a peaceful manner," Priyank Mishra said.

Despite efforts to restore calm, the situation remained tense, with protesters attempting to march towards the industrial facility. Heavy police barricading prevented them from advancing, and authorities diverted vehicles to avoid disruptions.

The protests have been fueled by concerns over the government's decision to incinerate the toxic waste, which has been stored at the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal for nearly 40 years. The waste is a legacy of the infamous 1984 gas tragedy, which killed thousands of people.

Women participating in the protests gathered bangles to symbolize their disdain and announced plans to send them to public representatives. A farmer, Sandeep Raghuvanshi, has been on a hunger strike since Thursday, vowing to continue his struggle until the toxic waste is removed from the area.

The Pithampur Bachao Samiti, a local group, has joined the protests, strengthening the movement against the disposal plan.

Also Read: 28 sentenced to life imprisonment for Chandan Gupta’s murder during 2018 Tiranga yatra in UP's Kasganj

Latest Videos