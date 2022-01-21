  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tourism contribution to India's economy is very big: PM Modi as he inaugurates Circuit House near Somnath

    PM Modi stated that the new Circuit House would become a tourism hub and that the landscaping has been done so that sea views are available from every room.

    Tourism contribution to India economy is very big PM Modi as he inaugurates Circuit House near Somnath gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 12:16 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Circuit House near Gujarat's Somnath Temple through a video conference on Friday morning. The prime minister made a commemorative address following the virtual event, praising the state government, the Somnath Temple Trust, and others.

    "The circumstances surrounding the destruction of the Somnath temple, as well as the circumstances surrounding the temple's renovation via the efforts of Sardar Patel, both have a significant lesson for us," he observed.

    He stated that tourism makes a significant contribution to our country's economy. The government has worked tirelessly over the previous seven years to fulfil the promise of tourism. He went on to say that the development of tourism centres is not just a government initiative but also a public engagement effort.

    PM Modi stated that the new Circuit House would become a tourism hub and that the landscaping has been done so that sea views are available from every room. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), millions of worshippers from India and overseas visit Somnath Temple each year. The current government structure was placed far away from the temple, necessitating the construction of a new Circuit House.

    Also Read | With 71%, PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders; Details inside

    The new Circuit House, which is located near the Somnath Temple, was built at a cost of more than Rs 30 crore, according to the PMO. It has first-rate amenities like suites, VIP and luxury rooms, a conference room, an auditorium hall, etc. It went on to say that the landscaping was done in such a way that every room gets a view of the sea.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2022, 12:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    With 71 per cent PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders Details inside gcw

    With 71%, PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders; Details inside

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Congress CEC to meet on Friday for selection of candidates gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Congress CEC to meet on Friday for selection of candidates

    Delhi CM Kejriwal sends proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to end weekend curfew ease restrictions gcw

    Delhi CM Kejriwal sends proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to end weekend curfew, ease restrictions

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Govt sources claim flame being merged; allege misinformation

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Govt sources claim flame being merged; allege misinformation

    Daughters entitled to inherit self acquired properties of father if no will rules Supreme Court gcw

    Daughters entitled to inherit self-acquired properties of father if no will, rules Supreme Court

    Recent Stories

    Tamil star Siddharth summoned by Chennai Police over offensive Tweet against Saina Nehwal RCB

    Tamil star Siddharth summoned by Chennai Police over offensive Tweet against Saina Nehwal

    With 71 per cent PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders Details inside gcw

    With 71%, PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders; Details inside

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan scene helped BMS to spread awareness, Here's how RCB

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan scene helped BMS to spread awareness, Here's how

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Congress CEC to meet on Friday for selection of candidates gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Congress CEC to meet on Friday for selection of candidates

    Watch Sushant Singh Rajput last video speaking about life stars universe RCB

    Watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s last video speaking about life, stars, universe; his fans shouldn’t miss this

    Recent Videos

    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Video Icon
    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal?

    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal? (Watch Video)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira on SC East Bengal loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon