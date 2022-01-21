Tourism contribution to India's economy is very big: PM Modi as he inaugurates Circuit House near Somnath

PM Modi stated that the new Circuit House would become a tourism hub and that the landscaping has been done so that sea views are available from every room.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Circuit House near Gujarat's Somnath Temple through a video conference on Friday morning. The prime minister made a commemorative address following the virtual event, praising the state government, the Somnath Temple Trust, and others.

"The circumstances surrounding the destruction of the Somnath temple, as well as the circumstances surrounding the temple's renovation via the efforts of Sardar Patel, both have a significant lesson for us," he observed.

He stated that tourism makes a significant contribution to our country's economy. The government has worked tirelessly over the previous seven years to fulfil the promise of tourism. He went on to say that the development of tourism centres is not just a government initiative but also a public engagement effort.

PM Modi stated that the new Circuit House would become a tourism hub and that the landscaping has been done so that sea views are available from every room. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), millions of worshippers from India and overseas visit Somnath Temple each year. The current government structure was placed far away from the temple, necessitating the construction of a new Circuit House.

Also Read | With 71%, PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders; Details inside

The new Circuit House, which is located near the Somnath Temple, was built at a cost of more than Rs 30 crore, according to the PMO. It has first-rate amenities like suites, VIP and luxury rooms, a conference room, an auditorium hall, etc. It went on to say that the landscaping was done in such a way that every room gets a view of the sea.