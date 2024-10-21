Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tokyo Drift scenes in Chandigarh basement as sports cars perform stunts; Internet is impressed (WATCH)

    During the event, daring drivers took on a basement parking lot and executed mind-blowing drift moves that resembled scenes straight out of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

    Tokyo Drift scenes in Chandigarh basement as sports cars perform stunts; Internet is impressed (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 1:14 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

    Regroup India Car meetup in Chandigarh on Sunday delivered a spectacle that has left car enthusiasts buzzing. During the event, daring drivers took on a basement parking lot and executed mind-blowing drift moves with their sports cars that resembled scenes straight out of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

    The cars were seen dangerously navigating between pillars in the basement parking lot, making sharp, precise turns that had viewers on edge.

    Several videos of the jaw-dropping stunts from the scene have gone viral on socal media.

    One user commented, "Not tagging even one pillar—this driver’s got mad skills, bro!" Another echoed the sentiment, saying, "To whip a car that heavy, so hard, in such a tight space? That takes insane skill. What an absolute mad lad!"

    The video has since gone viral, leaving social media flooded with praise for the driver’s audacious stunts and impeccable control.

     

    Tokyo Drift scenes in Chandigarh basement as sports cars perform stunts; Internet is impressed (WATCH) shk

