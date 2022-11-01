Tithwal, a village in Kashmir along LoC hopes divided bridge will bridge the divide

With a ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan since February last year, resulting in peace and tranquility, many residents of this Jammu and Kashmir village are now appealing that the crossing point over the Kishanganga river be reopened to allow passage and "connect hearts" of people on both sides.

A neat white line drawn in the middle of a suspension bridge that sits right on the Line of Control separates the border village of India's Tithwal and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The bridge has seen wars and tumultuous phases of history in the heavily militarised region.

The bridge, constructed in 1931 by the then princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, has seen the bloody Partition in 1947 and the tragic human migrations that accompanied it, witnessed wars between India and Pakistan and see-sawing relationship between the two countries over the last 75 years.

The 160-ft-long wooden suspension bridge on Kishanganga -- called Neelum in Pakistan -- is one of the four crossing points on the LoC. Some of the locals also recalled the poignant fictional story 'Titwal ka Kutta' by noted author Saadat Hasan Manto describing the "pains of Partition".

The bridge, officially called the Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point (CTCP), is heavily guarded on both sides. Since the ceasefire understanding last year, "curiosity of people has grown" from both sides to know about each other, Indian Army officials said.

The old bridge was destroyed by Kabaili raiders from the Pakistan side in 1948. It was rebuilt jointly by India and Pakistan in 1988.

Tithwal village with a population is 1,270 is the second last village along the LoC, Simari being the last, and is located between the LoC and the AIOS (anti-inflitration obstacle system), a fencing layer of concertina wires.

The village is located 82 km from Kupwara town. Tourists require permission from the civil administration to visit the village.

