Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tithwal, a village in Kashmir along LoC hopes divided bridge will bridge the divide

    With a ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan since February last year, resulting in peace and tranquility, many residents of this Jammu and Kashmir village are now appealing that the crossing point over the Kishanganga river be reopened to allow passage and "connect hearts" of people on both sides.

    Tithwal, a village in Kashmir along LoC hopes divided bridge will bridge the divide AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 8:46 PM IST

    A neat white line drawn in the middle of a suspension bridge that sits right on the Line of Control separates the border village of India's Tithwal and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The bridge has seen wars and tumultuous phases of history in the heavily militarised region.

    With a ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan since February last year, resulting in peace and tranquility, many residents of this Jammu and Kashmir village are now appealing that the crossing point over the Kishanganga river be reopened to allow passage and "connect hearts" of people on both sides.

    Also read: Gujarat elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP announces 22 more candidates

    The bridge, constructed in 1931 by the then princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, has seen the bloody Partition in 1947 and the tragic human migrations that accompanied it, witnessed wars between India and Pakistan and see-sawing relationship between the two countries over the last 75 years.

    The 160-ft-long wooden suspension bridge on Kishanganga -- called Neelum in Pakistan -- is one of the four crossing points on the LoC. Some of the locals also recalled the poignant fictional story 'Titwal ka Kutta' by noted author Saadat Hasan Manto describing the "pains of Partition".

    Also read: Andheri bypoll: Voters being paid to select NOTA, claims Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena

    The bridge, officially called the Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point (CTCP), is heavily guarded on both sides. Since the ceasefire understanding last year, "curiosity of people has grown" from both sides to know about each other, Indian Army officials said.

    The old bridge was destroyed by Kabaili raiders from the Pakistan side in 1948. It was rebuilt jointly by India and Pakistan in 1988.

    Also read: Supreme Court directs to post pre-election freebies matter before three-judge bench; check details

    Tithwal village with a population is 1,270 is the second last village along the LoC, Simari being the last, and is located between the LoC and the AIOS (anti-inflitration obstacle system), a fencing layer of concertina wires.

    The village is located 82 km from Kupwara town. Tourists require permission from the civil administration to visit the village.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 8:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Amit Shah bashes Congress dynasty politics; urges to break tradition to repeat BJP govt - adt

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Amit Shah slams Congress dynasty politics

    Gujarat elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP announces 22 more candidates AJR

    Gujarat elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP announces 22 more candidates

    Andheri bypoll: Voters being paid to select NOTA, claims Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena - adt

    Andheri bypoll: Voters being paid to select NOTA, claims Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena

    Detailed and extensive inquiry must on Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi

    Detailed and extensive inquiry must on Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi

    Supreme Court directs to post pre-election freebies matter before three-judge bench; check details AJR

    Supreme Court directs to post pre-election freebies matter before three-judge bench; check details

    Recent Stories

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Amit Shah bashes Congress dynasty politics; urges to break tradition to repeat BJP govt - adt

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Amit Shah slams Congress dynasty politics

    Watch Ever seen 'Red River' in Peru? Old video amazes viewers on social media-tgy

    Watch: Ever seen 'Red River' in Peru? Old video amazes viewers on social media

    Gujarat elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP announces 22 more candidates AJR

    Gujarat elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP announces 22 more candidates

    Puneeth Rajkumar conferred with 'Karnataka Ratna', the state's highest civilian award posthumously AJR

    Puneeth Rajkumar conferred with 'Karnataka Ratna', the state's highest civilian award posthumously

    Andheri bypoll: Voters being paid to select NOTA, claims Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena - adt

    Andheri bypoll: Voters being paid to select NOTA, claims Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon