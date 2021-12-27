  • Facebook
    Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam begins sale of darshan tickets for January 2022; Here's all about it

    The sale of Udayasthamana Seva tickets is estimated to generate Rs 600 crore. Here's all about it.
     

    Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam begins sale of darshan tickets for January 2022 Here all about it
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 4:28 PM IST
    The Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam (TTD) has begun selling tickets for darshan in various categories for the month of January. The Tirupati temple ticket sales began today. The board has granted 20,000 tickets each day for January 1 and 13–22 and 12,000 tickets for January 2–12 and January 23–31. On the other hand, it issued 5,500 virtual service tickets online for January 1, 2, 13, 22, and 26, all of which were quickly booked. Devotees will be able to purchase Seva tickets both online and in person. On all days except Friday, each ticket will cost Rs 1 crore. On Fridays, the Seva ticket would cost Rs 1.50 crore. The sale of Udayasthamana Seva tickets is estimated to generate Rs 600 crore.

    Udayasthamana Arjitha Seva began in 1981 but was discontinued in 1995. It was officially closed down in 2006. When the Seva was first offered, the ticket cost Rs 1 lakh. A total of 2,600 tickets were purchased.

    However, 531 tickets were not used by devotees for a variety of reasons. The TTD has now decided to sell these tickets to devotees for Rs 1 crore apiece. Authorities have recommended pilgrims to reserve darshan and lodging in advance. Sarvadarshan tickets may be purchased online, according to authorities. The temple administrators also advised pilgrims visiting Tirumala to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines strictly. Devotees must present proof proving they have had two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

    Also Read | Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams: Here's a step-by-step guide to book your darshan ticket

    Those who have already taken the first dosage are welcome to attend for darshan. With the increased number of devotees and the mounting threat of Omicron, temple administrators are making severe efforts to control the virus's spread and have asked worshippers to help.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 4:28 PM IST
