    Thoubal, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will former CM Ibobi singh retain seat in 2022?

    Congress stalwart and sitting MLA, former CM Ibobi Singh seems too confident as his track record from Thoubal seat indicates he is very strong. In the 2017 Assembly election, the former CM got 18,649 votes with vote share of 68.74 per cent and his victory margin over his BJP rival was 10,470 votes. However, Leitanthem Basanta Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party is once again challenging Ibobi Singh.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Imphal, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Former CM and Congress heavyweight Ibobi Singh will once again face his rival Leitanthem Basanta Singh in 2022. In 2017, the former CM defeated his BJP rival by a gap of 38.39 per cent vote share. Ibobi Singh -- if he wins this time, it will be his hat-trick victory from Thoubal constituency.

    Candidates in fray:

    For the Assembly election 2022, four candidates entered the fray this time from Thoubal constituency and are awaiting the results. Okram Ibobi Singh from Indian National Congress, Leitanthem Basanta Singh from Bharatiya Janata Party, Irom Chaoba Singh from Janata Dal (United) and Konsam Michael Singh from Shiv Sena are the candidates.

    Election issues in 2022:

    The Congress party fought the elections on assurance that it will bat for territorial integrity, create more employment opportunities for youths, and 33 per cent reservation for women. BJP on the other hand has promised setting up of skill university to provide employment to youths, incentive of Rs 25,000 to girls from weaker section and others.

    Also read: Manipur Election 2022 Result LIVE: Is it going to be advantage BJP again?

    What do Exit Polls say?

    At least 6 exit polls survey has given favourable numbers to N Niren Singh led BJP government. As per India TV -Ground Zero Research, BJP will get 26 to 31 seats, Congress will get anywhere between 12 to 17 seats and others will get 11 to 22 seats.

    Vote share in 2017:

    In 2017, the Congress candidate got 18,649 votes out of 27,271 votes. Ibobi Singh's vote share was 68.74 per cent and the BJP candidate who polled 3,668 votes, got only 15.92 per cent vote share. 

    Manipur Election 2022:

    The election was held to this Assembly segment on March 5th and the counting will be held on March 10.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 7:39 AM IST
