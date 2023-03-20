Tamil Nadu Budget 2023: FM Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announces Chola Museum to be set up in Thanjavur

Just like the last two years, this year too the Assembly witnessed a paperless budget. At 10 am, the state finance minister began reading his budget speech in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday (March 20) presented the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the State Legislative Assembly in Chennai. This is the first day of the second Assembly session for the year.

Addressing the Parliament, FM Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced that Chola Museum will be established at Thanjavur to highlight the achievements of Chola Kings.

In 2021, the DMK won the last assembly elections and came back to power in the state. Subsequently, the DMK government presented the interim budget in August 2021.

The finance minister also announced a sum of Rs 500 crore has been allocated to expand the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme for students, as a result of which 18 lakh students are to be benefitted.

"New classrooms and laboratories in 55 government colleges will be completed this year," FM Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said.

A sum of Rs 3,513 crore has been allocated for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare. Modernised hostels for Adi Dravidar students are to be established at Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and the Nilgiris districts at a budget outlay of Rs 100 crore.