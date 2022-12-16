'How can anyone hate India so much...' BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over 'Modi govt asleep amid China threat' jibe

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who earlier today alleged that the Narendra Modi government was sleeping while China was preparing for war.

Addressing media persons, Rahul had said he has been articulating the threat that China poses for the last two-three years, but the Modi government was trying to hide it and ignore it.

Stating that the Chinese threat can neither be hidden nor ignored, Rahul said that Beijing is preparing for a full offensive while the "Indian government is asleep".

Referring to conflicts along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, Rahul claimed that China is not preparing for an incursion but for war. "They are preparing for war; look at their weapon pattern, what they are doing. Our government hides this and is not able to accept it," the former Congress chief said.

Hitting back at Rahul, BJP leaders took to social media. BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said even though every proud Indian had seen videos of Indian soldiers thrashing Chinese counterparts, 'except Rahul, who continues to doubt their valour just because he signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chinese, his family enjoyed Chinese hospitality and received funds in RG Foundation'.

Malviya, in fact, compared Rahul with late Pakistani Premier Benazir Bhutto's son and Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The comparison emerged in the wake of Bilawal's personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations. 'Both are entitled dynasts, churlish and petulant, speak the same language, use similar words and idioms to target PM Modi,' Malviya said, adding, 'What binds them? Perhaps their hatred for India, which is growing in stature...'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on Twitter: "In his love for China, Rahul Gandhi crosses all boundaries. Despite video evidence to the contrary, he says that Indian soldiers are beaten by the Chinese. How can anyone hate India and the Indian army so much?"

