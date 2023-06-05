Starting today: Fines for traffic violations detected on Kerala's AI cameras

The Kerala Motor Vehicle Department and Keltron's AI cameras will begin penalizing violators on Monday (June 5). The cameras will be active around-the-clock.

Notices will be issued for the following offenses:

Travelling without a helmet, not utilising seat belts, talking on cell phones while driving, jumping red lights, riding more than two people per two-wheeler, speeding, and unsafe and inappropriate parking. However, the transport department will not slap a fine if a child is accompanied by two adults on a two-wheeler. Children above the age of four also must wear helmets.

Sending at least 25,000 penal notices daily is the goal. This represents a tiny portion of all violations that the AI cameras would find every day. For instance, on June 2, the AI cameras spotted 2,42,746 violations of traffic laws. There are no exceptions to the regulations for VIPs other than the vehicles that the union government has approved.

Earlier, Opposition leader V D Satheesan had revealed evidence showing that the AI camera sale contained corruption worth Rs 100 crore. He alleged that a company called Trois provided a cost estimate for setting up all the systems, including the camera, control room, and annual maintenance. It was suggested to other companies to only purchase equipment from Trois. Trois gave money to other companies totaling 33.59 crores inclusive of taxes for electronic equipment, Rs. 10.27 crores for the control room, software, and software licenses, Rs. 4.93 crores for field installation, and Rs. 8.2 crores for annual maintenance.

The Congress has been raising corruption charges against the "Safe Kerala" project, which included the installation of AI cameras, envisaged to reduce road accidents and traffic violations in the State since its inauguration in April.

