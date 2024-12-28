Speeding bike crashes into divider in Hyderabad; 2 dead; chilling CCTV video goes viral (WATCH)

Two people were killed after a speeding bike lost control, and crashed into a divider in Hyderabad's Madhapur on Friday night.

Two people were killed after a speeding bike lost control, and crashed into a divider in Hyderabad's Madhapur on Friday night. Police said the victims were travelling on 100-feet road when the rider lost control of the bike and hit a road divider, causing them to fall onto the road with great impact.

CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral.

The two were traveling from Borabanda to Madhapur, and the crash took place at Parvath Nagar crossroads at around 12.30 am. The two were rushed to the hospital but were later declared dead.

The deceased identified as 24-year-old Akansh and 23-year-old Raghu Babu, were working as software professional in a local firm.

