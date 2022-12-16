Shraddha Walker murder case: Aaftab Poonawala moves Delhi court seeking bail; check details

The evidence comes a month after Aaftab Poonawala was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker. According to reports, the police recovered as many as 13 bone pieces from the Mehrauli forest and its nearby area while searching for Walker's body parts.

Shraddha Walker murder accused Aaftab Poonawala on Friday (December 16) moved an application in Delhi's Saket Court seeking bail in the matter. Aaftab is in judicial custody after police interrogation. His bail plea will be heard on Saturday.

On Thursday, the police claimed to have gathered some key evidence in the Mehrauli murder case, saying the DNA samples extracted from the bones recovered from a forest area and from the blood traces found at the house where Shraddha Walker was murdered have matched with samples of her father.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor VK Saxena approved a proposal of Delhi Police to appoint two special public prosecutors in the case.

Walker, 27, was allegedly strangled and her body sawed into 35 pieces and disposed of in various parts of the capital by Poonawala.

Speaking to reporters, Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said, "In the Shradha Walkar murder case, Delhi Police has received the DNA report which is helpful. We have also received report of his (Poonawala's) polygraph test from FSL, Rohini, and this report will also help in investigation."

On Wednesday, Poonawala's polygraph test report was submitted to the police by the forensic sciences lab. However, the final report of the narco analysis test is still awaited.

According to investigating officers, the statements that Poonawala gave in his polygraph and narco analysis tests and during the police interrogation were the same.

Currently, the accused is lodged in Tihar Jail and has also been provided with Paul Theroux's railway odyssey 'The Great Railway Bazaar' following his request.

On November 26, the court sent him to judicial custody for 13 days. On Friday, it extended by 14 days the judicial custody of Poonawala till December 23.