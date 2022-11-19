Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Show the law that allows bulldozer to be run over houses for investigating crime: Gauhati HC

    Gang war or police operation? Irate Gauhati HC comes down heavily on bulldozing of houses by police. Court asks government for clarification

    Show the law that allows bulldozer to be run over houses for investigating crime: Gauhati High Court
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 19, 2022, 6:49 PM IST

    "Everyone has to pass through the gamut of law. Nobody is safe in the country if this kind of action is permitted." Expressing shock and taking a strong stand against the police action that razed down the houses of the accused in a case, the Gauhati High Court said that police could not evict someone from their house just under the guise of a probe.

    "Is this gang war or a police operation," asked a visibly annoyed Chief Justice RM Chhaya, who took suo motu cognizance of the action initiated by a Superintendent of Police who bulldozed the houses of five men accused of torching a police station.

    Also Read: 'Neither publicity nor a stunt': IAS officer sacked from Gujarat poll duty over social media post

    The bench of Chief Justice Chhaya and Justice Soumitra Saikia also directed the state government to clarify which law permits the act of bulldozing houses.

    "You show us any criminal law that says, for investigating a crime, the police can use a bulldozer and demolish a house," Justice Chhaya told the government counsel, who had submitted a report by the Superintendent of Police and defended the action by saying that it was not meant to uproot any person.

    But the court refused to accept the clarification.

    The police officer is reported to have ordered the bulldozing of the houses of five men accused of setting on fire the Batadrava police station in the district of Nagaon after a villager's death in police custody.

    To the court's question on official sanction for this action, the Counsel informed that police had sought permission to search the house.

    Expressing 'utter shock' over the method used by the police, the Chief Justice said, "This is unheard of, at least in my limited career. I have not come across a police officer using a bulldozer as a search warrant."

    He went on to say that such action could not be seen even in Hindi movies. "Give the story of your SP to film director Rohit Shetty; he might make a good film on him," said the CJ, who compared the action of the police to gang war.

    CJ Chhaya underscored the point that such instances could not be allowed in a democratic country. The next hearing of the case will be on December 13.

    Also Read: 'Harassed by govt...' Tribal welfare NGO HRDS to move out of Kerala

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2022, 6:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dr Ambedkar was India s first male feminist claims Shashi Tharoor gcw

    Dr. Ambedkar was India's 'first male feminist', claims Shashi Tharoor

    Shraddha was energetic lively person didnt expect Aaftab to go to this extent Ex colleague gcw

    Shraddha was 'energetic', didn't expect Aaftab to go to this extent: Ex-colleague

    Mumbai train services to be hit as 27 hour mega block begins today Know affected routes other details gcw

    Mumbai train services to be hit as 27-hour mega block begins today; Know affected routes & other details

    Kannur University: Political appointments fuel a fire of allegations

    Kannur University: Political appointments fuel a fire of allegations

    International Trade Fair 2022 From ticket price to timings other details you need to know gcw

    International Trade Fair 2022: From ticket price to timings & other details you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Veteran actor Tabassum Govil passes away at 79 due to cardiac arrest drb

    Veteran actor Tabassum Govil passes away at 79 due to cardiac arrest

    Dr Ambedkar was India s first male feminist claims Shashi Tharoor gcw

    Dr. Ambedkar was India's 'first male feminist', claims Shashi Tharoor

    Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhars engagement celebrations drb

    Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhar’s engagement celebrations

    Want to delete your Twitter account Step by step guide to do so gcw

    Want to delete your Twitter account? Step-by-step guide to do so

    Internal rift within Pakistan govt over appointment of new Army chief gcw

    Internal rift within Pakistan govt over appointment of new Army chief

    Recent Videos

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon