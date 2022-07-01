Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Should have gone to TV, apologised to the nation': SC to Nupur Sharma on Prophet remark

    "With the manner she has sparked emotions across the country, this lady is solely to blame for what is occurring," Justice Surya Kant said. The top court panel ruled it was too late in the day to rescind her apologies and removal of statements about Prophet.

    Should have gone to TV apologised to the nation SC to Nupur Sharma on Prophet remark gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Friday slammed suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and said she should apologise to the "whole country," adding that she is "single-handedly accountable" for what is occurring in the country. Sharma's statements on Prophet Muhammad sparked outrage in the Gulf and protests in the country, .

    The Supreme Court was responding to Nupur Sharma's appeal to transfer all FIRs filed against her in connection with the statements to Delhi. Her lawyer stated that she was under threat.

    "With the manner she has sparked emotions across the country, this lady is solely to blame for what is occurring," Justice Surya Kant said.  The top court panel ruled it was too late in the day to rescind her apologies and removal of statements about Prophet. "A person was arrested based on her complaint, but after several FIRs, she is yet to be touched by Delhi police," the apex court continued.

    It further said, "She and her loose words have set fire to the entire country." The Supreme Court ruled that her outburst was to blame for the terrible occurrence in Udaipur, in which a tailor was slain.

    Sharma had petitioned the Supreme Court to have the FIRs filed against her transferred to Delhi. FIRs were filed against her in numerous states following her statements about the Prophet during a news debate over the Gyanvapi mosque.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2022, 11:51 AM IST
