    SHOCKING! Viral video captures woman walking another on leash in Mumbai, ignites netizens' curiosity (WATCH)

    A viral video from Mumbai depicts a woman posing as an animal with a dog collar, walked on a leash, sparking speculation about motives and garnering strong reactions on social media.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    A recent viral video from the Mira-Bhayandar area of Mumbai has sparked widespread attention and raised eyebrows as it depicts a peculiar scene involving two women—one pretending to be a four-legged animal with a dog collar around her neck, and the other walking her on a leash in public. The incident has triggered a wave of reactions on social media, leaving many perplexed about the motives behind this unusual display.

    Also read: Fierce fight ensues between 2 commuters inside Delhi Metro; viral videos shocks internet (WATCH)

    In the video circulating on social media, a woman is seen emulating a four-legged creature, complete with a dog collar around her neck. Another woman takes on the role of her handler, walking her on a leash through a crowded street in Mira-Bhayandar. The bizarre nature of the act has left onlookers bewildered, and the video has quickly gained traction online.

    The motive behind this unconventional display remains uncertain. It is unclear whether the act was performed for the sake of a social media post, seeking attention, or if there was a deeper intention, such as raising awareness against animal cruelty. The ambiguity surrounding the purpose of the act has only added to the intrigue and speculation.

    Also read: Bizarre! Woman washing left-over naan before heating it takes internet by storm; WATCH viral video

    The video, shared on social media platform X, has elicited strong reactions from users. One commenter expressed concern over the apparent degradation of social standards, asking, "What happened to Mumbai? How can people go to this low for views on social media?" The user urged Mumbai police and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take action against those involved in the peculiar act conducted in full public view.

    The viral video has prompted a cascade of reactions from social media users. Some have criticized the incident as a clear act of outraging modesty in a public place, while others have suggested that it might be time to reconsider the use of social media platforms. The Mumbai police, however, has not issued any official statement or reaction regarding the video.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 6:04 PM IST
