Shakti scheme: Private Buses and taxis to go on strike on July 27

Private buses and taxis in Bengaluru will go on strike on July 27 to protest against the Shakti scheme, which offers free travel for women in government buses. The scheme has impacted their business, and they demand its extension to private buses too. Auto drivers are also affected, leading to increased usage of app-based services like Rapido and Uber.

Private autos and taxis in Bengaluru have called for a bandh on July 27 stating their opposition to the Shakti scheme implemented by the Karnataka government. The Congress government had announced free travel for women in government buses, which had affected the business of private buses and taxis.

Moreover, for long-route journeys, women used to rely on private bus services. As the buses are free, they wait for government buses to travel anywhere. The worst-hit have been for the private buses in the state, as they provide bus facilities for the public, where there are no government buses. With regards to the Shakti scheme, over 20 organisations which represent private buses, autorickshaws and taxi driver organisations have opted to close their services on July 27.



"The private bus organisations have been demanding the government to extend the Shakti scheme to the private buses too so that the public can also opt for the bus services. Last week, the private bus operators set a one-week deadline to fulfil their demands. We are going for the strike, as the govt did not respond to our demands," said S Nataraj Sharma of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association.

The implementation of the Shakti scheme has hit the autorickshaw service as well, for most of the women used to opt for rikshaws for small-distance journeys. The usage of Rapido and Uber are also increased and thus, auto drivers have been suffering from the loss of passengers.

Most of the white-board taxis in Bengaluru take the passengers, for a very low fare. This affects the auto drivers, straightaway, complained an auto driver.

The private taxi and auto drivers union are planning to carry out a rally on July 27, from KSR Bengaluru railway station to Freedom Park.

It is important to note that the Shakti scheme offered free travel for women, and was launched on June 11, 2023. From that date, the usage of public transport has been the highest.