    Shakti scheme: Private Buses and taxis to go on strike on July 27

     

    Private buses and taxis in Bengaluru will go on strike on July 27 to protest against the Shakti scheme, which offers free travel for women in government buses. The scheme has impacted their business, and they demand its extension to private buses too. Auto drivers are also affected, leading to increased usage of app-based services like Rapido and Uber.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

    Private autos and taxis in Bengaluru have called for a bandh on July 27 stating their opposition to the Shakti scheme implemented by the Karnataka government. The Congress government had announced free travel for women in government buses, which had affected the business of private buses and taxis. 

    Moreover, for long-route journeys, women used to rely on private bus services. As the buses are free, they wait for government buses to travel anywhere. The worst-hit have been for the private buses in the state, as they provide bus facilities for the public, where there are no government buses. With regards to the Shakti scheme, over 20 organisations which represent private buses, autorickshaws and taxi driver organisations have opted to close their services on July 27.

    Bengaluru: Auto drivers take passengers for a ride, surge prices; Over 150 complaints in one day

    "The private bus organisations have been demanding the government to extend the Shakti scheme to the private buses too so that the public can also opt for the bus services. Last week, the private bus operators set a one-week deadline to fulfil their demands. We are going for the strike, as the govt did not respond to our demands," said S Nataraj Sharma of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association.

    The implementation of the Shakti scheme has hit the autorickshaw service as well, for most of the women used to opt for rikshaws for small-distance journeys. The usage of Rapido and Uber are also increased and thus, auto drivers have been suffering from the loss of passengers. 

    Ola, Uber and Rapido bike taxi services banned in Delhi

    Most of the white-board taxis in Bengaluru take the passengers, for a very low fare. This affects the auto drivers, straightaway, complained an auto driver.
    The private taxi and auto drivers union are planning to carry out a rally on July 27, from KSR Bengaluru railway station to Freedom Park.

    It is important to note that the Shakti scheme offered free travel for women, and was launched on June 11, 2023. From that date, the usage of public transport has been the highest.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
    Bengaluru man's Twitter rant highlights frustration over heavy tax burden; internet users agree

    'Constitutional failure': CJI Chandrachud expresses concern over 'disturbing' Manipur women video

    Rahul Gandhi to take Ayurvedic treatment at Kottakkal Arya Vaidyasala after Oommen Chandy's funeral

    After Congress MLA says 'she feels unsafe', BJP slams Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt

    Manipur horror: PM Modi pledges that rapists won't be spared; calls incident shameful

    6 ways to keep your house smelling good

    Instagram rolls out templates for Reels; users can choose audio, AR effects & more

    International Chess Day 2023: Know some Chess Champions from India

    HOT photos: 'Bawaal' stars Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan set social media ablaze

    Bengaluru man's Twitter rant highlights frustration over heavy tax burden; internet users agree

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

