    Sexual harassment case: Offered Rs 1 crore to leave country, claims Haryana woman coach

    The victim's lawyer raised questions over police investigation, claiming that while the victim had been questioned four times, the 36-year-old BJP leader was yet to be booked under non-bailable offences and not even called for questioning
     

    Sexual harassment case Offered Rs 1 crore to leave country claims Haryana woman coach
    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 9:29 AM IST

    The woman coach, who has accused former Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh of sexually harassing her, on Tuesday claimed that she was offered Rs 1 crore to shift to some other country.  She was questioned for eight hours by a three-person Special Investigation Team (SIT), which the Chandigarh Police had assembled to look into the matter.

    The woman addressed the media following her appearance before the Chandigarh Police Special Investigation Team (SIT), saying, "Everything was explained in full, and the SIT has been created. The chief minister of Haryana is attempting to sway the probe. Chandigarh is where the event took place... I'm under duress to keep quiet."

    She alleged that she has been promised one crore to leave the country and that she has been receiving calls requesting her to do so. The coach went on to say that she is under pressure from the Haryana Police.

    Also Read | 'Attempt to tarnish my image': Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh quits after sexual harassment case

    "I am receiving phone calls that I can leave and go to any country I want and I would get ₹ 1 crore for a month," added the woman.

    The coach's advocate Dipanshu Bansal alleged that the Chandigarh Police has not arrested the former minister, nor have the police interrogated him.

    In a press conference held at the opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) office last month, the woman, a coach for young athletes, claimed that the minister had harassed her from February to November of last year via repeated messages on social media, had touched her inappropriately, and had threatened her in messages.

    Also read: Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh booked for harassment after coach's complaint

    According to a Chandigarh police spokesperson, Singh has been charged with violating sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to offend her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (forcing her to be naked), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

