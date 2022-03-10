Sanquelim, Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE: Will CM Pramod Sawant retain his bastion?

The seat of Sanquelim is one of the key constituencies currently ruled by the two-time winner CM Pramod Sawant (BJP).

Counting of votes for the Goa Election 2022 will begin at 8 AM on Thursday, and all eyes will be on the Sanquelim constituency to see if the current Chief Minister, BJP's Pramod Sawant, will be able to retain his seat.

Exit polls have indicated that the coastal state might be heading for another hung assembly, much like the cliffhanger of 2017. Data predicted both BJP and the Congress would end up with around 15-18 seats each in the 40-member house. The kingmaker is likely to be Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which might win 2-4 seats.

Sanquelim is a town and municipal council in North Goa district and one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies of the state.

In 2017, CM Pramod Sawant won the seat by defeating Congress' Dharmesh Saglani with a margin of 2131 votes, accounting for 8.99 per cent of the total votes cast for the seat. The BJP had received 42.44 per cent of the vote in this seat.

No. of candidates in the fray: 12

Daudkhan Pathan - Independent

Dharmesh Saglani - Congress

Dr Pramod Sawant - BJP

Lavu Gurunath Petkar - Independent

Mahadev Yeshwant Khandekar - Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)

Mahesh Parab - Independent

Manojkumar Ghadi - AAP

Navanath Ramkrishna Mulvi - Jai Maha Bharath Party

Sagar Dhargalkar - Shiv Sena

Sujay Gauns - Revolutionary Goans Party

Sunil Datta Satodkar - Independent

Sunil Suresh Fulari - Independent

Key issues

The issue of corruption has been a sore point in Goa's political landscape, especially after former state Governor and BJP leader Satya Pal Malik alleged rampant corruption in everything the Goa government did. Other issues that plague the state include a surge in casinos run by non-Goans, mining, protection of local culture, and demand for a special status for the state.

Goa Election 2022 voter turnout

The single-phase assembly elections in Goa saw a high voter turnout of 78.94 per cent for the 40 assembly seats. According to the Chief Electoral Officer's official data, the highest voter turnout was recorded in the Sanquelim constituency at 89.61 per cent, while the lowest was in Benaulim at 70.2 per cent.

