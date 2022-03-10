Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sanquelim, Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE: Will CM Pramod Sawant retain his bastion?

    The seat of Sanquelim is one of the key constituencies currently ruled by the two-time winner CM Pramod Sawant (BJP).

    Sanquelim Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE update candidates winner runner up
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Sanquelim, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 6:00 AM IST

    Counting of votes for the Goa Election 2022 will begin at 8 AM on Thursday, and all eyes will be on the Sanquelim constituency to see if the current Chief Minister, BJP's Pramod Sawant, will be able to retain his seat.

    Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE:Hung over a prediction in high-stakes battle

    Exit polls have indicated that the coastal state might be heading for another hung assembly, much like the cliffhanger of 2017. Data predicted both BJP and the Congress would end up with around 15-18 seats each in the 40-member house. The kingmaker is likely to be Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which might win 2-4 seats.

    Sanquelim is a town and municipal council in North Goa district and one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies of the state.

    In 2017, CM Pramod Sawant won the seat by defeating Congress' Dharmesh Saglani with a margin of 2131 votes, accounting for 8.99 per cent of the total votes cast for the seat. The BJP had received 42.44 per cent of the vote in this seat.

    Also read: Goa Election 2022 Exit Polls: Hung assembly likely; TMC to be kingmaker

    No. of candidates in the fray: 12

    Daudkhan Pathan - Independent
    Dharmesh Saglani - Congress
    Dr Pramod Sawant - BJP
    Lavu Gurunath Petkar - Independent
    Mahadev Yeshwant Khandekar - Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)
    Mahesh Parab - Independent
    Manojkumar Ghadi - AAP
    Navanath Ramkrishna Mulvi - Jai Maha Bharath Party
    Sagar Dhargalkar - Shiv Sena
    Sujay Gauns - Revolutionary Goans Party
    Sunil Datta Satodkar - Independent
    Sunil Suresh Fulari - Independent

    Key issues

    The issue of corruption has been a sore point in Goa's political landscape, especially after former state Governor and BJP leader Satya Pal Malik alleged rampant corruption in everything the Goa government did. Other issues that plague the state include a surge in casinos run by non-Goans, mining, protection of local culture, and demand for a special status for the state.

    Goa Election 2022 voter turnout

    The single-phase assembly elections in Goa saw a high voter turnout of 78.94 per cent for the 40 assembly seats. According to the Chief Electoral Officer's official data, the highest voter turnout was recorded in the Sanquelim constituency at 89.61 per cent, while the lowest was in Benaulim at 70.2 per cent.

    Also read: Goa Election 2022: Show is not over yet; the numbers game is on

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 6:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thongju Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Thongju, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will it be a hat-trick for BJP's Thongam Biswajit Singh?

    Bishenpur Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Bishenpur, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will Govindas Konthoujam Singh upset Congress again?

    Goa election 2022 result resort politics begins Congress, BJP post counting scenario

    Resort politics ahead of Goa verdict; Congress, BJP try to keep flock together

    Heingang Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Heingang, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will CM Biren Singh defeat Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh?

    Uttarakhand elections 2022 live result updates Haridwar rural constituency drb

    Haridwar Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will Harish Rawat's daughter win the prestige battle?

    Recent Stories

    Thongju Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Thongju, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will it be a hat-trick for BJP's Thongam Biswajit Singh?

    Bishenpur Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Bishenpur, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will Govindas Konthoujam Singh upset Congress again?

    Goa election 2022 result resort politics begins Congress, BJP post counting scenario

    Resort politics ahead of Goa verdict; Congress, BJP try to keep flock together

    Goa Election 2022 Results: Key constituencies and leaders

    Goa Election 2022 Results: 6 big fights to watch out for

    Heingang Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Heingang, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will CM Biren Singh defeat Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh?

    Recent Videos

    Russia Ukrain crisis Prasanth Reghuvamsom report at Ukraine Poland border

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon
    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich-ayh

    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali-dnm

    Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon