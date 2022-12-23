Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    COVID scare in India: How to book slot for booster shot via CoWin?

    If you are also planning to get a booster jab against Covid, you can follow the steps below to book your 3rd Covid jab via CoWIN. Please note that vaccination slots are updated by state vaccination centres and private hospitals everyday at 8AM, 12PM, 4PM and 8PM.
     

    COVID scare in India: How to book slot for booster shot via CoWin gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

    After a few cases of the new sub-variant BF.7 were recorded, the COVID panic has returned to India. Due to the new BF.7 strain, a highly contagious Omicron sub-variant, China has implemented severe regulations. The Centre is keeping a careful eye on the situation in China, and state governments have put many safety measures in place.

    Although governments have urged citizens not to worry and to abide by the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) guidelines, there has been a rapid increase in the number of reservations for booster doses against COVID-19.

    Also Read | Coronavirus BF.7 variant poses no threat to India: Senior scientist Rakesh Mishra

    The Indian government began giving individuals the booster dosage earlier this year through both public and private institutions. Although the COVID jab was free of cost in many vaccination centres across the country, very few opted to get a booster jab as there was a sudden dip in the COVID-19 cases at that time. Indians are hurrying to obtain the third COVID shot in order to avert another wave due to the escalating sub-variant instances throughout the world. You may arrange your third COVID vaccination with CoWIN by following the instructions below if you also intend to obtain a booster shot against COVID:

    Also Read: India fights back latest Covid-19 threat: Check the latest Updates

    • Visit the CoWIN website at www.cowin.gov.in.
    • Enter your registered cellphone number and the OTP to log in.
    • Details of your prior shots will be shown on the next page. Next to the preventive dosage, choose the Schedule radio button.
    • Utilize the PIN code or the state and district to locate the closest vaccination facility.
    • Choose the time and date based on what is available.
    • Select the confirm option

    The appointment services and registration can be accessed both online and offline so in case you can’t book slots on Cowin, one can get the booster shot by simply using the walk-in facilities.

    Also Read: Nasal vaccine gets green light in India amid latest COVID scare

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2022, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Winter Session of Parliament ends sine die amid sparring between Centre, Opposition AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament ends sine die amid sparring between Centre, Opposition

    Kochi Biennale off to chaotic start; Artists and visitors 'disappointed'

    Kochi Biennale off to chaotic start; Artists and visitors 'disappointed'

    We will not hesitate to kill or die Kerala govts new eco-sensitive zone map leaves villagers fuming AJR

    'We will not hesitate to kill or die...' Kerala govt's new eco-sensitive zone map leaves villagers fuming

    Umar Khalid walks out of Tihar prison after getting bail to attend sister's wedding AJR

    Umar Khalid walks out of Tihar prison after getting bail to attend sister's wedding

    Coronavirus BF.7 variant poses no threat to India: Senior scientist Rakesh Mishra - adt

    Coronavirus BF.7 variant poses no threat to India: Senior scientist Rakesh Mishra

    Recent Stories

    Winter Session of Parliament ends sine die amid sparring between Centre, Opposition AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament ends sine die amid sparring between Centre, Opposition

    football ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC coach expects more goals from Ishan Pandita; FC Goa's Pena lauds Iker Guarrotxena character snt

    ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC coach expects more goals from Ishan Pandita; FC Goa's Pena lauds Iker's character

    IPL 2023 Auction: Have identified players we need to acquire according to our purse - DC Delhi Capitals Pravin Amre-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: 'Have identified players we need to acquire according to our purse' - DC's Pravin Amre

    'Woh comeback nahi ho raha tha': Honey Singh talks about failing to make comeback in music industry vma

    'Woh comeback nahi ho raha tha': Honey Singh talks about failing to make comeback in music industry

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd Test: Visualised my 1st Test wicket more than 1000 times - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: 'Visualised my 1st Test wicket more than 1,000 times' - Jaydev Unadkat

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon