COVID scare in India: How to book slot for booster shot via CoWin?

After a few cases of the new sub-variant BF.7 were recorded, the COVID panic has returned to India. Due to the new BF.7 strain, a highly contagious Omicron sub-variant, China has implemented severe regulations. The Centre is keeping a careful eye on the situation in China, and state governments have put many safety measures in place.

Although governments have urged citizens not to worry and to abide by the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) guidelines, there has been a rapid increase in the number of reservations for booster doses against COVID-19.

The Indian government began giving individuals the booster dosage earlier this year through both public and private institutions. Although the COVID jab was free of cost in many vaccination centres across the country, very few opted to get a booster jab as there was a sudden dip in the COVID-19 cases at that time. Indians are hurrying to obtain the third COVID shot in order to avert another wave due to the escalating sub-variant instances throughout the world. You may arrange your third COVID vaccination with CoWIN by following the instructions below if you also intend to obtain a booster shot against COVID:

Visit the CoWIN website at www.cowin.gov.in.

Enter your registered cellphone number and the OTP to log in.

Details of your prior shots will be shown on the next page. Next to the preventive dosage, choose the Schedule radio button.

Utilize the PIN code or the state and district to locate the closest vaccination facility.

Choose the time and date based on what is available.

Select the confirm option

The appointment services and registration can be accessed both online and offline so in case you can’t book slots on Cowin, one can get the booster shot by simply using the walk-in facilities.

