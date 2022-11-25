'Rs 1300 crore scam' in Delhi govt schools; Vigilance directorate recommends probe

The vigilance directorate has suggested a probe into alleged irregularities in the construction of over 2,400 classrooms in Delhi government schools. The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), in a report dated February 17, 2020, highlighted "glaring irregularities" in the construction of over 2,400 classrooms in Delhi government schools by the Public Works Department.

The vigilance directorate has suggested that a "specialised agency" look into potential anomalies in the building of classrooms for Delhi government schools, alleging that it constituted a "scam of Rs. 1,300 crore", according to official sources on Friday. The chief secretary has been given a report by the vigilance directorate of the Delhi government that urges an investigation into "grave irregularities and corruption" by the government in the building of 2405 classrooms in 193 schools.

In a report dated February 17, 2020, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) referred to "glaring anomalies" in the Public Works Department's building of more than 2,400 classrooms in Delhi government schools.

In February 2020, the CVC forwarded the report to the Delhi government's vigilance directorate in an effort to get its feedback on the situation. However, the directorate continued to sit on the report for 2.5 years before LG V K Saxena requested the chief secretary to look into the delay in August of this year and submit a report, according to a source.

The vigilance directorate has also recommended "fixing responsibilities" of the officials concerned of the Education Department and PWD who were involved in the "bungling" to the tune of nearly Rs 1,300 crore, they said.

Arvind Kejriwal ordered the creation of new classrooms to Delhi government schools in April 2015. The PWD was given the assignment of building 2405 classrooms at 193 institutions. It carried out a survey to find out the requirement of the classrooms and based on the survey, projected a total requirement of 7180 equivalent class rooms (ECR) in 194 schools, almost three times the requirement of 2405 classrooms.