Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Rs 1300 crore scam' in Delhi govt schools; Vigilance directorate recommends probe

    The vigilance directorate has suggested a probe into alleged irregularities in the construction of over 2,400 classrooms in Delhi government schools. The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), in a report dated February 17, 2020, highlighted "glaring irregularities" in the construction of over 2,400 classrooms in Delhi government schools by the Public Works Department.

    Rs 1300 crore scam in Delhi govt schools Vigilance directorate recommends probe gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

    The vigilance directorate has suggested that a "specialised agency" look into potential anomalies in the building of classrooms for Delhi government schools, alleging that it constituted a "scam of Rs. 1,300 crore", according to official sources on Friday.  The chief secretary has been given a report by the vigilance directorate of the Delhi government that urges an investigation into "grave irregularities and corruption" by the government in the building of 2405 classrooms in 193 schools.

    In a report dated February 17, 2020, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) referred to "glaring anomalies" in the Public Works Department's building of more than 2,400 classrooms in Delhi government schools.

    Also Read | Delhi murder: Aaftab gave cigarette burns to Shraddha Walker, claims victim's friend

    In February 2020, the CVC forwarded the report to the Delhi government's vigilance directorate in an effort to get its feedback on the situation. However, the directorate continued to sit on the report for 2.5 years before LG V K Saxena requested the chief secretary to look into the delay in August of this year and submit a report, according to a source.

    The vigilance directorate has also recommended "fixing responsibilities" of the officials concerned of the Education Department and PWD who were involved in the "bungling" to the tune of nearly Rs 1,300 crore, they said.

    Also Read | After being denied MCD poll ticket, AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj dies by suicide; check details

    Arvind Kejriwal ordered the creation of new classrooms to Delhi government schools in April 2015. The PWD was given the assignment of building 2405 classrooms at 193 institutions.  It carried out a survey to find out the requirement of the classrooms and based on the survey, projected a total requirement of 7180 equivalent class rooms (ECR) in 194 schools, almost three times the requirement of 2405 classrooms.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arrest him : AAP's Manish Sisodia after BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says 'concerned over Kejriwal's safety' - adt

    'Arrest him': AAP's Manish Sisodia after BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says 'concerned over Kejriwal's safety'

    Human remains recovered in Faridabad cops probe links to Shraddha Walker murder gcw

    Human remains recovered in Faridabad, cops probe links to Shraddha Walker murder

    Delhi murder Aaftab gave cigarette burns to Shraddha Walker claims victim friend gcw

    Delhi murder: Aaftab gave cigarette burns to Shraddha Walker, claims victim's friend

    After being denied MCD poll ticket, AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj dies by suicide; check details AJR

    After being denied MCD poll ticket, AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj dies by suicide; check details

    Indian Navy takes delivery of 2nd Project 15B stealth destroyer Mormugao

    Navy takes delivery of 2nd Project 15B stealth destroyer Mormugao

    Recent Stories

    Arrest him : AAP's Manish Sisodia after BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says 'concerned over Kejriwal's safety' - adt

    'Arrest him': AAP's Manish Sisodia after BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says 'concerned over Kejriwal's safety'

    Bhediya Leaked: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's film out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other Torrent sites RBA

    Bhediya Leaked: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's film out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other Torrent sites

    Twitter to grant amnesty to suspended accounts announces Elon Musk gcw

    Twitter to grant 'amnesty' to suspended accounts, announces Elon Musk

    Is Rashmika Mandanna in trouble? Her films Pushpa 2 and Varisu are banned in Karnataka? Read this RBA

    Is Rashmika Mandanna in trouble? Her films Pushpa 2 and Varisu are banned in Karnataka? Read this

    Kiara Advani, Ram Charan enjoy burgers during RC15 shoot in New Zealand RBA

    Kiara Advani, Ram Charan enjoy burgers during RC15 shoot in New Zealand

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon