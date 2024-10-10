Ratan Tata final journey: An emotional Shantanu Naidu leads hearse on bike, leaves netizens heartbroken |WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata's close aide and Tata Trust's youngest general manager, led his hearse on a bike as Tata's body was taken to Mumbai's NCPA for public viewing after he passed away at 86.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 6:47 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 7:31 PM IST

    In an emotional tribute, Shantanu Naidu, the devoted aide of business magnate Ratan Tata and manager of the Tata Trust, bid farewell to his mentor on Thursday, leading his boss on one final journey. At dawn, Naidu was seen riding a classic Yezdi motorcycle, steering the truck that carried the mortal remains of the legendary industrialist from Tata’s residence. Tata's body was taken to Mumbai's National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) for public viewing.

    In a video shared on social media platforms, the 30-year-old, dressed in all white, can be seen riding a bike in front of the ambulance among multiple police vehicles escorting his hearse to NCPA.

    Naidu, who was also Tata's assistant, mourned the loss of the tycoon in a post on LinkedIn shared early this morning.

    “The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse,” he wrote, sharing a picture of the two.

    An unlikely friendship

    Shantanu Naidu’s relationship with Ratan Tata has been one of philanthropy, partnership, and promise. His journey with the legendary tycoon began with a humble yet heartfelt initiative. Naidu, driven by a desire to protect stray dogs on the streets, founded Motopaws—a venture that designed reflective collars to prevent accidents involving stray animals at night. In 2014, Naidu, a fifth-generation Tata employee, reached out to the revered philanthropist, hoping to secure support for his cause.

    Also read: Ratan Tata’s assistant Shantanu Naidu pens emotional post; Who is he? How did they meet?

    To his astonishment, two months later, Ratan Tata personally responded. The billionaire invited Naidu to Mumbai, offering more than just support—he invited him to join the prestigious Tata Group. Thus began Naidu’s profound connection with one of India’s most influential figures.

    In pursuit of further growth, Naidu ventured to the United States to follow in Tata’s footsteps by obtaining an MBA from Cornell University. However, he made a heartfelt promise to return to India and contribute to Tata’s vision. True to his word, after completing his studies, Naidu accepted an offer to become Tata’s assistant, a role that would define his future and deepen their bond.

    Also read: Farewell, Ratan Tata: Veteran industrialist laid to rest with state honours in Mumbai; WATCH gun salute

