    Farewell, Ratan Tata: Veteran industrialist laid to rest with state honours in Mumbai; WATCH gun salute

    The final rites of Ratan Naval Tata - the industrialist with a heart of gold - were performed with full State honours at a Mumbai crematorium on Thursday afternoon.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 6:04 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 6:16 PM IST

    The final rites of Ratan Naval Tata - the industrialist with a heart of gold - were performed with full State honours at a Mumbai crematorium on Thursday afternoon. The Conglomerate Patriarch, was honoured with a gun salute by the Mumbai police contingent at the Worli crematorium. Thousands of people from different walks of life, including high-profile politicians and corporate leaders, gathered to pay homage to the legendary Ratan Tata, whose identity transcended beyond being the top industry icon.

    Earlier today, the body of Ratan Tata was brought from his Colaba home in a hearse decked with white flowers, wrapped in the national flag, at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point before his body was transported to the crematorium in Worli, a distance of 12 km.

    Before the hearse carrying Tata's mortal remains left from his home, the Mumbai Police band played a tune as a mark of respect to him.

    Also read: Remembering Ratan Tata: Revisiting the visionary industrialist's life, milestones, awards & more | A timeline

    The mortal remains were kept at the NCPA in a casket with a tricolour covering it.

    Thousands patiently lined the streets to bid goodbye, and to get a last glimpse of the person who held an immense respect in their hearts for different reasons. The employees and top executives of the Tata group were also present to pay respect.

    His body was taken to the Prayer Hall at the Worli crematorium later in the day.

    Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said Ratan Tata will be accorded a state funeral. The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning in the state today to pay tributes to Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said.

    A statement quoting CM Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast today as a sign of mourning.

    Ratan Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night. CM Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's education minister Deepak Kesarkar and industrialist Mukesh Ambani were among those who rushed to the hospital after hearing about Tata's death.

    Also read: Air India, Vistara, Air India Express make in-flight announcements in heartfelt remembrance of Ratan Tata

