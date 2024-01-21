Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ram Mandir Inauguration: Muslim man arrested in Bihar after threatening to bomb temple on January 22

    A Muslim man was arrested from Balua village of Araria district in Bihar following multiple threats made to blow up the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Cyber Security cells quickly alerted the development to Palasi police station after which Mohammad Intekhab was arrested. The 21-year-old confessed to his crime.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 21, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

    The security has been beefed up in Ayodhya and all over the nation ahead of the historic Pran Pratishta ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22. State divisions of Police forces, the Indian Army, and Intelligence agencies of the country are working in a coordinated manner to thrawt any untoward incidents. Various global terrorist organizations have threatened ‘action’ against the Indian state ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration.

    In a shocking incident, a Muslim man was arrested from Bihar's Araria district following the propagation of multiple threats of blowing up the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. The man identified as Mohammad Intekhab of Balua village made the threats by constantly dialing the emergency number 112 on Friday night. Cyber Crime cells scanned the call recording and quickly alerted the Palasi police station.

    Also Read: Ram Mandir Inauguration: Holy water from POK's Sharda (Shakti) Peeth reaches Ayodhya, Pakistan govt shocked

    Upon investigation, it was found that the calls were made by the 21-year-old son of Mohammad Ibrahim. The accused confessed his crime after he was arrested within six hours of making the threatening calls. Palasi police station quickly took action by raiding Mohammad Ibrahim’s home in Balua village of Araria district.

    An official spokesman of Araria Police said, “We have immediately informed the Palasi police station and a team immediately conducted a raid at the house of Mohammad Ibrahim. During the investigation, it was revealed that his son Mohammad Intekhab has made several calls on the police helpline number '112' and threatened to bomb the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He was arrested within six hours after making the first call. We have also recovered the phone used in the commission of crime. The accused has confessed to committing the crime.”

    A similar case came up last week when two men were arrested threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and blow up the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The threatening revelations were made through email by the duo.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
