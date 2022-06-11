Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi likely to face suspension for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls

Bishnoi voted for media magnate Kartikeya Sharma, who ran as an Independent candidate sponsored by the BJP and its partner JJP. Maken responded to Bishnoi's actions by saying that action must be done against the Haryana MLA since he went against the party.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, the Congress politician in Haryana who has come under fire for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections, is likely to face suspension. The Congress member cast a cross-vote in the Rajya Sabha election for two Haryana seats, resulting in the loss of party candidate Ajay Maken.

Bishnoi voted for media magnate Kartikeya Sharma, who ran as an Independent candidate sponsored by the BJP and its partner JJP. Maken responded to Bishnoi's actions by saying that action must be done against the Haryana MLA since he went against the party. "In terms of first preference, we were ahead of the Independent candidate. We protested to the cancellation of one vote cast for Independent. However, our vote was cancelled, but their rejected vote was accepted. We're looking into it legally," he continued.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a senior Congress politician, has also stated that the party will take action against Bishnoi. Krishan Lal Panwar of the BJP and an Independent candidate supported by the BJP were declared elected to the two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana.

While Bishnoi cross-voted, the vote of a party MLA was considered illegal, according to Congress MLA and the party's authorised polling agent BB Batra.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters after the vote that Bishnoi voted according to his own conviction. "I believe he voted after being impressed by the Modi government's policies and achievements. He is unconcerned about what action the Congress will take...I want to congratulate him," he said.

"If he joins, the party would welcome him," the BJP leader stated when asked if the party's doors are open to him. "Hooda Sahab ka bhi swagat hai," he remarked, according to PTI. "Even former Congress chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is welcome," he added.

