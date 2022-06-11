Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi likely to face suspension for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls

    Bishnoi voted for media magnate Kartikeya Sharma, who ran as an Independent candidate sponsored by the BJP and its partner JJP. Maken responded to Bishnoi's actions by saying that action must be done against the Haryana MLA since he went against the party.

    Rajya Sabha election 2022 Congress Kuldeep Bishnoi likely to face suspension for cross voting gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 11, 2022, 4:08 PM IST

    Kuldeep Bishnoi, the Congress politician in Haryana who has come under fire for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections, is likely to face suspension. The Congress member cast a cross-vote in the Rajya Sabha election for two Haryana seats, resulting in the loss of party candidate Ajay Maken.

    Bishnoi voted for media magnate Kartikeya Sharma, who ran as an Independent candidate sponsored by the BJP and its partner JJP. Maken responded to Bishnoi's actions by saying that action must be done against the Haryana MLA since he went against the party. "In terms of first preference, we were ahead of the Independent candidate. We protested to the cancellation of one vote cast for Independent. However, our vote was cancelled, but their rejected vote was accepted. We're looking into it legally," he continued.

    Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a senior Congress politician, has also stated that the party will take action against Bishnoi. Krishan Lal Panwar of the BJP and an Independent candidate supported by the BJP were declared elected to the two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana.

    Also Read | Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Here's full list of winning candidates

    While Bishnoi cross-voted, the vote of a party MLA was considered illegal, according to Congress MLA and the party's authorised polling agent BB Batra.

    Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters after the vote that Bishnoi voted according to his own conviction. "I believe he voted after being impressed by the Modi government's policies and achievements. He is unconcerned about what action the Congress will take...I want to congratulate him," he said.

    "If he joins, the party would welcome him," the BJP leader stated when asked if the party's doors are open to him. "Hooda Sahab ka bhi swagat hai," he remarked, according to PTI. "Even former Congress chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is welcome," he added.

    Also Read | Rajya Sabha Election 2022: BJP wins 3 seats in Karnataka; Congress bags 1

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2022, 4:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IMA Passing Out Parade: Lt Gen Bhindar's advice to cadets potential military leaders snt

    IMA Passing Out Parade: Here's Lt Gen Bhindar's advice to potential military leaders

    Punjab Pro Khalistan slogans scribbled on walls of judge s residence in Faridkot gcw

    Punjab: Pro-Khalistan slogans scribbled on walls of judge's residence in Faridkot

    Woman can't be compelled to work just because she is educated: Bombay High Court snt

    Woman can't be compelled to work just because she is educated: Bombay HC

    Prophet row Javed Ahmed alleged Mastermind of Prayagraj violence detained gcw

    Prophet row: Javed Ahmed, alleged mastermind of Prayagraj violence, detained

    Prophet remarks row: Delhi Police files FIR in connection with protests outside Jama Masjid snt

    Prophet remarks row: Delhi Police files FIR in connection with protests outside Jama Masjid

    Recent Stories

    IMA Passing Out Parade: Lt Gen Bhindar's advice to cadets potential military leaders snt

    IMA Passing Out Parade: Here's Lt Gen Bhindar's advice to potential military leaders

    Punjab Pro Khalistan slogans scribbled on walls of judge s residence in Faridkot gcw

    Punjab: Pro-Khalistan slogans scribbled on walls of judge's residence in Faridkot

    Woman can't be compelled to work just because she is educated: Bombay High Court snt

    Woman can't be compelled to work just because she is educated: Bombay HC

    nba finals 2022 stephen curry masterclass and golden state warriors game 4 win against boston celtics in number krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Stephen Curry's masterclass and Warriors’ Game 4 win in numbers

    Janhvi Kapoor rocks a denim jacket in these dreamy pictures drb

    Janhvi Kapoor rocks a denim jacket in these dreamy pictures

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon