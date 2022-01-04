Rajasthan: Angry soldier opens fire in school after teacher slaps his daughter

Angered by a teacher slapping a girl child in the Kaman police station area of Bharatpur district, the girl's father, who is a serving soldier, stormed the school and opened fire. The teacher's wife was hit only after she intervened, and she was severely hurt as a result. Following the event, the soldier exited the area. The police arrived at the scene and began investigating the incident based on information.

The school operator's wounded wife is being treated in a hospital. Police are looking for the suspected soldier, but no sign of him has been located thus far. The incident occurred on Monday in Kanwara village, according to Kaman Police Officer Daulat Sahu. Ganga Gurjar, the daughter of Kanwara resident Ramniwas Gurjar, attends the same village's Bajrang Public Senior Secondary School. Surendra Singh administers and teaches at this school. Surendra Singh slapped Ganga Gurjar there 10-11 days ago for not finishing her homework. Ganga complained to her father, Ramniwas Gurjar, about this. He returned home on Sunday after being granted leave from the Army Center. He arrived at the school with a gun on Monday in response to his daughter's complaint.

He began threatening the school's director, Surendra Singh, with a revolver. Rajbala, the school operator's wife, was also there at the time. She began to interject herself into the dispute between Ramniwas and Surendra Singh. In the meantime, Gurjar, a Ram resident, opened fire with a gun. Rajbala was injured in hand by a bullet from the rifle. As soon as the shots were fired, there was a commotion. Rajbala was immediately sent to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the father took advantage of the moment and departed. The Kaman police station arrived on the scene as soon as the event was reported. The police searched extensively for Fauji Ram Niwas there, but no sign of him could be located. The authorities are currently looking for the accused soldier. The residents were taken aback by the shooting at the school.