  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan: Angry soldier opens fire in school after teacher slaps his daughter

    Surendra Singh slapped Ganga Gurjar 10-11 days ago for not finishing her homework. Ganga complained to her father, Ramniwas Gurjar, about this.

    Rajasthan Angry soldier opens fire in school after teacher slaps his daughter gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Rajasthan, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Angered by a teacher slapping a girl child in the Kaman police station area of Bharatpur district, the girl's father, who is a serving soldier, stormed the school and opened fire. The teacher's wife was hit only after she intervened, and she was severely hurt as a result. Following the event, the soldier exited the area. The police arrived at the scene and began investigating the incident based on information. 

    The school operator's wounded wife is being treated in a hospital. Police are looking for the suspected soldier, but no sign of him has been located thus far.  The incident occurred on Monday in Kanwara village, according to Kaman Police Officer Daulat Sahu. Ganga Gurjar, the daughter of Kanwara resident Ramniwas Gurjar, attends the same village's Bajrang Public Senior Secondary School. Surendra Singh administers and teaches at this school. Surendra Singh slapped Ganga Gurjar there 10-11 days ago for not finishing her homework. Ganga complained to her father, Ramniwas Gurjar, about this. He returned home on Sunday after being granted leave from the Army Center. He arrived at the school with a gun on Monday in response to his daughter's complaint.

    Also Read | Pakistan's BAT misadventure at border: Experts say Islamabad's desperation is spilling over

    He began threatening the school's director, Surendra Singh, with a revolver. Rajbala, the school operator's wife, was also there at the time. She began to interject herself into the dispute between Ramniwas and Surendra Singh. In the meantime, Gurjar, a Ram resident, opened fire with a gun. Rajbala was injured in hand by a bullet from the rifle. As soon as the shots were fired, there was a commotion. Rajbala was immediately sent to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the father took advantage of the moment and departed. The Kaman police station arrived on the scene as soon as the event was reported. The police searched extensively for Fauji Ram Niwas there, but no sign of him could be located. The authorities are currently looking for the accused soldier. The residents were taken aback by the shooting at the school.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Arvind Kejriwal, BJP Manoj Tiwari down with COVID; netas who tested positive recently-dnm

    After Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari down with COVID; netas who tested positive recently

    Celestial event: Witness Quadrantid meteor shower in India on January 4, details below - ADT

    Celestial event: Witness Quadrantid meteor shower in India on January 4, details below

    Punjab govt imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, masks mandatory in public places as COVID-19 cases spike-dnm

    Punjab govt imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, masks mandatory in public places as COVID-19 cases spike

    Lord Krishna comes to my dreams to tell me SP will bring Ram Rajya to UP: Akhilesh Yadav - ADT

    Lord Krishna comes to my dreams to tell me SP will bring Ram Rajya to UP: Akhilesh Yadav

    Mankind Pharma launches cheapest COVID antiviral pill Molnupiravir at Rs 35/capsule, set to hit market soon-dnm

    Mankind Pharma launches cheapest COVID antiviral pill Molnupiravir at Rs 35/capsule, set to hit market soon

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Josh Hazlewood not cleared for return, Scott Boland to continue-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Josh Hazlewood not cleared for return, Scott Boland to continue

    After Arvind Kejriwal, BJP Manoj Tiwari down with COVID; netas who tested positive recently-dnm

    After Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari down with COVID; netas who tested positive recently

    Celestial event: Witness Quadrantid meteor shower in India on January 4, details below - ADT

    Celestial event: Witness Quadrantid meteor shower in India on January 4, details below

    Javed Akhtar Shabana Azmi slam trolls for abusing his freedom fighter ancestor Fazl e Haq drb

    Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi slam trolls for abusing his 'freedom fighter' ancestor ‘Fazl-e-Haq’

    Punjab govt imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, masks mandatory in public places as COVID-19 cases spike-dnm

    Punjab govt imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, masks mandatory in public places as COVID-19 cases spike

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon