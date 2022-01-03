  • Facebook
    Pakistan's BAT misadventure at border: Experts say Islamabad's desperation is spilling over

    Security experts are of the view that the recent BAT action in Keran sector was an act of desperation and anxiety on the part of Pakistan.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 4:56 PM IST
    Pakistan's desperation is spilling over once again, said security experts while deciphering Islamabad's intent to push its Border Action Team to breach the ceasefire understanding that the neighbouring nations had arrived at in February 2021. The security experts are of the view that the recent BAT action in Keran sector was an act of desperation and anxiety on the part of Pakistan. China has been helping its all-weather ally, Pakistan, in destabilising India at all costs. 

    On Sunday, the Indian Army had foiled a BAT attempt to infiltrate Keran sector of Kupwara district along the Line of Control. In the exchange of fire, an infiltrator -- identified as Pakistani national Muhammad Shabbir Malik -- was shot dead. According to defence officials, the Pakistani infiltrator was carrying weapons, ammunition and warlike stores.

    Talking to Asianet Newsable, security expert Major General Sudhakar Jee (Retd) said, "We need to look at Pakistan not as a normal nation-state of Pakistan as per 'rules-based international order'. See it as a satellite state of China located in the proximity of Afghanistan.

    On Monday, the Border Security Force recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, as well as heroin in the close to Chamliyal shrine in Ramgarh sector of Samba district around 10.15 am. The troops found a white colour bag containing the arms and ammunition during patrolling the border with Pakistan at about 1010 hours. The bag was hidden in some wild bushes. The recovery included three AK-47 rifles, five packets of heroin, four pistols, five magazines of AK, seven pistol magazines and 14 rounds of AK-47. The BSF also shot dead an intruder near the International border at the Arnia sector. 

    The former Indian Army officer was of the view that the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government today is bankrupt, does not have enough money to run its routine business of administration and is likely to default in international debt servicing of over $51.6 billion-plus over 25 billion Pakistani Rupees as an interest to be paid to China against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

    Maj Gen Sudhakar Jee observed that failure of ceasefire with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, FATF's decision to keep Pakistan on 'grey list', its vulnerable economy and Beijing-Islamabad strategic nexus are the reasons for Pakistan's desperation in carrying out BAT action. In January 2021, the Pakistan Army’s BAT had decapitated two porters in the Poonch sector and taken away their heads. That was the first time that any civilians were killed in a BAT action.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 4:56 PM IST
